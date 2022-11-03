Who is Natalie Kuckenberg? All about Paul Wesley's new girlfriend in aftermath of Ines De Ramon split

Paul Wesley and his new partner Natalie Kuckenberg were recently spotted kissing while on a trip to Italy on November 2, 2022. The duo were on a dinner date at Nerano, a fishing village off the Almafi Coast.

Wesley was seen in a casual outfit where he opted for a button-down shirt, a pair of shorts, a black baseball cap, and white sneakers. Kuckenberg was spotted in a short white dress, and completed the look with a pair of tan sandals and black sunglasses.

The pair seemed to be comfortable with each other, and Natalie also put her hand on Paul’s shoulder. They even held hands while speaking and having their seaside meal. The duo then went on a boat ride and kissed each other.

Everything known about Paul Wesley’s new partner

Natalie Kuckenberg is a well-known model who recently gained recognition after being spotted with actor Paul Wesley on a date.

According to models.com, she has been modeling for Elite New York City, The Lab Models, Iconic Management, Elite LA, Elite Miami, and Joy Management. Her profile on various modeling websites has mentioned her height and other physical appearances which have helped her become a successful model.

Kuckenberg is also active on Instagram with around 15,900 followers. Her posts mostly feature her posing in different backgrounds at various locations. She has also added a donation link for autism in Brazil on her Instagram bio.

Despite being a popular personality, she does not have a Wikipedia page due to which detailed information about her date of birth, age, career, educational background, parents, and net worth are not available.

Paul Wesley’s relationship history

Paul Wesley was previously linked to Torrey DeVitto and Ines de Ramon (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Paul Wesley married actress and model Torrey DeVitto in a private ceremony in April 2011. They filed for divorce in July 2013 which was finalized in December of the same year.

Wesley was then romantically linked to the head of jewelry brand Anito Ko Jewelry. They were first seen together in June 2018 in New York City and were holding hands following a dinner date.

The relationship went public on Instagram after Paul shared a picture featuring him, Ramon, Jessica Szohr, and Nina Dobrev at a wedding in Montauk, New York. News of their wedding was revealed after the pair were spotted wearing the same wedding band in February 2019.

The pair split in September 2022 and a representative revealed at the time that they had been staying separately for some time. The representative also said that the decision to separate was mutual, which happened five months ago and they have also requested privacy.

Paul Wesley is known for his appearance as Stefan Salvatore on the supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries from 2009 to 2017. He has currently gained recognition for his performance as James T. Kirk in the Paramount+ show, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

