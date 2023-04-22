Who is Ned Wolfgang Kelly? All about Hayley Atwell's fiance as Mission Impossible star gets engaged

Well-known actress Hayley Atwell recently got engaged to music producer Ned Wolfgang Kelly. The news was revealed on Kelly's Instagram account, where he posted a picture of himself with Atwell, with Atwell showing off her engagement ring. The caption stated:

"Lucky me. Arrived in Venice at 10 am, around midday the love of my life and I got engaged in the kitchen of this strange apartment surrounded by ducks, with a bloke outside the window murdering 'My Way' on the accordion."

Ned also mentioned that he and Atwell are ready to give a new start to their lives and that he was never interested in getting married until he met Atwell.

The duo went on a trip to Disneyland in May last year and posted pictures from the day on social media. The pair were also spotted leaving the house in June 2022 while attending the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo in Egham, Surrey. Hayley and Ned posed together on another occasion, with Hayley wearing a purple gown.

According to a source for The Sun, Hayley Atwell and Ned Wolfgang Kelly have slowly fallen in love with each other, so their engagement should not be a surprise for their followers. The source added:

"They have shared their exciting news with family and friends. The sparkle on Hayley's ring matched the beaming smile on her face. They are making plans for the future."

Ned Wolfgang Kelly is a popular music producer

Ned Wolfgang Kelly has been a writer and producer of commercial music for his clients. He has worked on various campaigns for international brands, leading advertising agencies, short film scores, online branded content, and ghost-writing artists.

Ned Wolfgang Kelly is a music producer (Image via bestofhayIey/Twitter)

Kelly is an expert at working in various genres and stylistic conventions. His range of expertise allows him to work in a variety of genres, including hip-hop, R&B, vintage and Lo-fi, disco, synths, and commercial songwriting and lyrics.

He has been active on Instagram, with more than 2,000 followers. However, the account has been set to private. Ned's Instagram bio states that he does not eat animals and has been "alcohol and drug-free" for a long time.

Hayley Atwell separated from Tom Cruise in 2022

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise separated in 2022. They were previously reported to be in a relationship from 2020 to 2021 and were spotted together at different events. However, they never officially confirmed anything from their side.

Following Atwell's split from Cruise last year, an insider stated that things had not worked out for them and that they had decided to remain best friends. The insider mentioned that they could not handle the attention their relationship was getting and added:

"What was working behind closed doors didn't work out so well when it was made public, and the fanfare around them as a couple exploded again."

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise will be seen together in the upcoming two installments of the Mission: Impossible franchise. The duo has been busy with their busy schedules, and the insider stated:

"But they're still happy to work together. It's a shame, but just one of those things. They still get on well."

Hayley Atwell will be playing the role of Grace, while Cruise will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is scheduled to be released on July 14, 2023, followed by Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two on June 28, 2024.

