Who was Neena Pacholke? Tributes pour in as Wausau morning news anchor dies aged 27

WAOW TV news anchor Neena Pacholke recently passed away at the age of 27. The news was revealed by the news station on Saturday, August 27, 2022. News 9 also encouraged people to seek help if they are experiencing mental health issues.

“The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly.”

Although Pacholke’s cause of death remains unknown, a few sources say that she died by suicide. Details about her funeral will be revealed soon.

Everything we know about Neena Pacholke

Neena Pacholke was known for her appearances on WAOW (Image via Neena Pacholke/Getty Images)

Neena Pacholke was born on June 29, 1995, to Laurie and Annie Pacholke. Kaitlynn, Neena's older sister, was a student and basketball player at Newberry College. Neena's mother was also a basketball player at Valparaiso University.

Neena, like her mother and sister, began her basketball journey at Freedom High School, where she averaged 7.8 points, three rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. She was eventually named team captain and was tasked with leading the team to the State Semifinals. After averaging 3.7 assists per game, Neena was elected to the National Honor Society.

She eventually opted to become a journalist and finished her graduation in broadcast journalism in May 2017. Pacholke worked as a reporter and anchor for PBS-Florida WUSF's Focus. She began working with the Moffitt Cancer Center's video production team as an intern at 95.5 WPLJ before her senior year at the University of South Florida.

Despite being a well-known personality, Neena never revealed much about her personal life. It appears that, despite being in a relationship, she chose not to disclose it to anyone.

Pacholke's net worth was estimated to be around $200,000. Her journalism career earned her a lot of money. According to a statement released by the WAOW news channel after her death, it appears that Neena had some mental issues, but she never discussed them in public.

Meanwhile, an official confirmation is awaited, and nothing can be said for certain at this time.

Netizens pay tribute to Neena on Twitter

Neena Pacholke has long been known for her flawless work as a news anchor. The public expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about her demise:

Jose Fernandez @CoachJFernandez We are devastated on the loss of former @USFWBB player Neena Pacholke. Our prayers are with the Pacholke family during this extremely difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts. We are devastated on the loss of former @USFWBB player Neena Pacholke. Our prayers are with the Pacholke family during this extremely difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts.

The Oracle @APJ_369 My deepest condolences to the family and true friends of news anchor Neena Pacholke. If you are reading these words and are thinking about ending your life, please call 988 or the National Suicide Hotline at: (855) 673-4357. You can even DM me. #SuicidePrevention My deepest condolences to the family and true friends of news anchor Neena Pacholke. If you are reading these words and are thinking about ending your life, please call 988 or the National Suicide Hotline at: (855) 673-4357. You can even DM me. #SuicidePrevention

Before I started covering News 9 WAOW @WAOW We are absolutely devastated to share with you all that Neena passed away suddenly. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts. Feel free to share any favorite memories or condolences in the comments below. waow.com/news/morning-a… We are absolutely devastated to share with you all that Neena passed away suddenly. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts. Feel free to share any favorite memories or condolences in the comments below. waow.com/news/morning-a… Former @USFWBB player Neena Pacholke died on Saturday. My thoughts are with her family.Before I started covering #USF I had a class with Neena. As a fan, it was my first “oh wow, there’s an athlete in my class” moment twitter.com/WAOW/status/15… Former @USFWBB player Neena Pacholke died on Saturday. My thoughts are with her family.Before I started covering #USF I had a class with Neena. As a fan, it was my first “oh wow, there’s an athlete in my class” moment twitter.com/WAOW/status/15…

Although Neena was a famous figure, she did not have a Wikipedia page. Neena is survived by her family members.

