Who is Nicole Fegan? Charges explored as YSL attorney's rap videos surface amid recent arrest

According to Atlanta Police, Nicole Fegan was arrested on gang-related allegations on Friday, February 16, 2024. Fegan was taken into custody in Gwinnett County and brought to the Fulton County Jail.

Nicole Fegan is a defense lawyer who defended one of the former co-defendants in Atlanta rapper Young Thug and YSL's racketeering and organized crime trial in 2023. Authorities have designated this gang as a "criminal street gang."

Nicole Fegan also represented Tenquarius Mender, in a case isolated from the Young Thug trial last year. According to Freshers' Live, she is regarded as a rising star in the legal field and is well-known for representing defendants in challenging trials.

More recently, the lawyer boasted in public about clearing her clients' names and uploaded rap videos to her social media pages, like TikTok and Instagram, which has caught the attention of the public.

Nicole Fegan is an Atlanta, Georgia-based criminal defense trial attorney. After graduating from Drexel University in 2011, she attended John Marshall Law School in Atlanta, where she eventually earned her law degree in 2014. As per her Avvo profile, after completing two and a half years of law school, Fegan received the Magna Cum Laude award.

Fegan further obtained her license in Georgia the same year. She proceeded to launch her own legal practice and began defending clients in criminal cases throughout the neighboring counties and the Metro Atlanta area.

Her Avvo.com profile states she is an active member in good standing and has been licensed as a lawyer since 2014.

Fegan is reportedly a member of the Georgia Association for Women Lawyers, the Atlanta Bar Association, and the Georgia Association for Criminal Defence Lawyers as well. She worked as an attorney and legal intern at Shah Law Firm from 2012 to 2014 before launching her own practice.

According to Fegan, she employs strategies that are apparently unconventional. She even told Medium that her approach to client outreach is to concentrate on Instagram marketing rather than networking.

With over 73.9K Instagram followers, the social media-savvy lawyer posts pictures of her newborn, French bulldogs, and the occasional legal meme on her profile. Furthermore, she is also known for her videos, where she is seen singing rap songs, which she uploads to Instagram occasionally. These videos, which are mostly about law and lawyers have recently surfaced on the internet.

However, after Fegan began promoting a member of Young Slime Life, a gang that reportedly includes rapper Young Thug, her popularity surpassed that of the Atlanta region. She has also worked as a defense attorney for Tenquarius Mender, the former co-defendant in Young Thug's racketeering and organized crime trial.

In 2023, Mender's case was removed from Young Thug's trial. Fegan is not a member of Young Thug's legal team, but she is a member of the larger defense team in Young Stoner Life's case.

Nevertheless, according to WSB-TV2, Fegan was arrested by Atlanta police on Friday, February 16, in connection with the fatal double shooting that occurred on September 27, 2022, near Williams Street and Baker Street.

What are the other charges against the attorney?

As per WSB-TV2, Fegan was arrested for allegedly encouraging a suspect to falsify evidence in 2022. According to FOX 5 Atlanta, her allegations are connected to the death of two men in a shooting that rocked downtown Atlanta.

As per Daily Beast, the district attorney's office reportedly confirmed that Nicole Fegan was additionally charged with “participation in criminal street gang activity and criminal solicitation to commit the offense of tampering with evidence.”

Furthermore, as per Complex, the Atlanta Police Department stated in a statement:

“Investigators received information that Nicole Fegan contacted a suspect in the shooting, advising him of active warrants for his arrest.”

They further said:

“Fegan provided information she had learned during a preliminary hearing related to the shooting and advised the suspect to dispose of his phone as police were going to arrest him. Investigators confirmed Fegan was not representing the suspect she called.”

According to The Shared Room, detectives have allegedly accused her of disingenuous advice.