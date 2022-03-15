Who is Nika Nikoubin? Iranian woman stabs man in Las Vegas hotel room as revenge for killing of Qassem Soleimani

Nika Nikoubin, a woman from Iran, allegedly stabbed a man inside a Nevada hotel room as past revenge, according to the authorities.

The 21-year-old is accused of attempted murder, battery, and burglary. A $60,000 bail has been set for her.

Nicoubin and the man she met on the online dating site Plenty of Fish agreed they would meet at the Sunset Station Hotel and Casino in Henderson, Nevada, on March 5. They rented a room together, police in a city near Las Vegas said.

The victim drove her to the hotel from her home. According to the police report, Nicoubin took a shower and then went to the lobby to get orange juice to put in the alcohol brought by the victim.

After drinking, the pair started getting intimate and Nikoubin climbed up on top of the victim, blindfolding him before turning off the lights.

According to the report, several minutes later, the victim felt Nikoubin reach over to his nightstand and suddenly felt pain in his neck.

In response, the victim shoved Nikoubin and yelled, “What are you doing?" before she fled out of the hotel room and he called the cops.

Why did Nika Nikoubin stab the victim?

Nika Nikoubin was previously employed at Cycle Bar as a front desk associate per her Facebook profile. At the University of California, Los Angeles, she was a debate team member. According to a post from UCLA's debate team in 2020, Nikoubin was a third-year student and her first year as a JV coach.

The authorities revealed that Nika Nikoubin stabbed her date in the neck “for revenge against US troops for killing Qassem Soleimani in 2020.”

Iran's top general, whose mission was to lead the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' foreign operations, was in charge of the country's expeditionary Quds Force.

In 2017, he gained prominence in guiding Shiite paramilitary forces in Iraq who were battling the ISIS terrorist group.

Authorities have not disclosed any information about the victim, nor did they explain why the suspect targeted him. The military flies many missions like the one that killed Soleimani from Creech Air Force Base, just north of Las Vegas.

An investigator said that "she wanted revenge," adding that Nicoubin had listened to a song called Grave Digger, which inspired her to carry out her revenge. The song's author is unknown.

In a police report, Nicoubin told detectives she didn't intend to kill the man but only harm him.

She was being held on bail of $60,000 and will appear in court on March 24. Authorities claim Nikoubin has no ties to the Las Vegas community.

The victim's condition was unknown, but the police report indicated he was not taken to the hospital following his stabbing.

