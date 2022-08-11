Who did Olesya Rulin play in High School Musical? Character explored as actress welcomes first child

Olesya Rulin and her husband, Joseph Noel Pauline, are now the parents of a daughter. On August 9, the actress revealed the news through her social media, posting a video of the baby cuddled in a blanket while sleeping. The caption reads,

"Ondine Michelle Pauline. Thank you for choosing @joeypauline and I to be your parents. You have an army of a family that's been waiting for you. Thank you to all of the life lessons that have brought us to a place where we can welcome you with love in our hearts, peace in our minds, and gratitude in our souls."

The comments section was flooded with best wishes from Rulin's close friends from the entertainment industry. Olesya and Joseph tied the knot in February this year, although it remains unknown where they first met each other.

Olesya Rulin's character in High School Musical

Olesya Rulin portrayed Kelsi Nielsen in all three High School Musical movies. The character is a pianist at East High.

Although it is a minor character, it played an important role in moving the plot forward. She composed the musical Twinkle Towne during her junior year and it included songs that were not in the movie.

Nielsen joined the Lava Springs Country Club and her best friends include Taylor McKessie, Gabriella Montez, and Martha Cox. Jason Cross was her love interest in the first two films and Ryan Evans in the third film.

She was able to enroll at Julliard School for its scholarship with Evans due to her composing talent in the Senior Year Spring Musical.

Everything known about Olesya Rulin

Olesya Rulin has appeared in various movies and TV shows (Image via Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Olesya Rulin is well-trained as a ballet dancer and can play the piano. She initially worked as a certified nursing assistant in stores like Victoria's Secret and Nordstrom.

The 36-year-old initially gained recognition for her performances in High School Musical films. She played a bigger role in the second installment and performed three songs alongside a duet with Lucas Grabeel in High School Musical 3.

She has also appeared in other Disney Channel original films like Halloweentown High, The Poof Point, and Hounded. She portrayed an important role in The WB drama series, Everwood. She is well-known for her performances in feature films like Forever Strong, The Dance, and more.

She appeared alongside Jessica Simpson in the 2008 comedy film Major Movie Star followed by the 2009 drama film, Flying By. Rulin then appeared in two more movies – Expecting Mary and Family Weekend.

Olesya also portrayed Callista Secor in the PlayStation Network series, Powers, which aired from 2015 to 2016.

Edited by Priya Majumdar