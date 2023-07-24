Who is Orlando Davis? Radio host faces DUI charge

Orlando Davis, the Program Director and Morning show host at Tampa CHR "WiLD 94.1" based in Tampa Bay, Florida, was arrested on DUI charges. The Tampa Police Department said that Davis was driving under the influence on Saturday morning, July 22, around 2 a.m. It resulted in property damage and minor injuries.

According to the police, the 52-year-old radio host allegedly drove through a red light at the intersecting point of West Kennedy Boulevard and North Dale Mabry before crashing into another vehicle.

Orlando Davis was arrested on DUI charges. (Image via Twitter/@JeffSil31565449)

The person in the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries while their vehicle went through significant damage. As per jail records, Orlando Davis was released on bond set at $500 in cash around 2:30 p.m.

Orlando Davis and his radio journey and awards

Born in Gary, Indiana, Orlando Davis went to Andrean High School in Merriville in 1985. Later he attended William A. Wirt Senior High School and graduated in 1990. After his graduation, Davis pursued Finance and Business economy at Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University and later enrolled at Florida State University to study Broadcast Management.

After an unpaid internship at a Top 40 radio station in Florida’s Tallahassee for three years, he moved to the corner office. He started his radio career at CBS Radio in 1998.

Davis later joined Beasley Broadcast Group’s rhythmic CHR-formatted radio station WLLD also known as WiLD 94.1. He later became the Program Director at the radio station in 2015. According to his bio on WLLD, Davis had developed and cultivated a love for music spanning his diverse upbringing.

As a Program Director, Davis is said to have established an impressive professional network. He has interviewed prominent singers including Ariana Grande, Tori Kelly, Gary Owen, DJ Khaled, Jo Koy, Piles, Wyclef, Bill Bellamy, and a few others.

Apart from being a Program Director, Orlando Davis is also a host of a daily morning show called Orlando & The Freakshow.

Davis has earned numerous awards for his dedicated work in the radio industry. He is a proud recipient of Billboard’s Program Director of the Year Award, Street Information Network’s Program Director of the Year Award, Radio Music Awards Personality of the Year, and several others as well.

Orlando Davis runs an Annual Toy Drive in the Tampa Bay community for the non-profit Children's Home Network (CHN), which provides care for neglected, abused, and abandoned children.

Every year, the 52-year-old dedicates a week to raise money, bikes, and toys for the kids at CHN. Over the past four years, the Drive has raised an impressive $30,000,700 worth of bikes and toys for the children in need.

Orlando Davis is also the former husband of Jennifer “Jenn” Potthast, a supporting actress in the TLC series 90 Day Fiancé. The two reportedly met while Jenn was interning at WiLD 94.1.

Detailed information about how the two started dating or when they got married is not known. The pair have two daughters, Brielle and Kaelyn. As per court documents Davis filed for divorce from Jennifer which was finalized in September 2011.

In November 2020, Davis was sued by DJ Short-E as the latter accused him of generating malicious rumors online.