How many awards did Indian movie RRR win at HCA Film Awards 2023?

S. S. Rajamouli's 2022 global hit movie RRR has garnered a total of 4 awards at the prestigious HCA Film Awards 2023. Presented by the Hollywood Critics Association, the 6th Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards was held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on the evening of February 24, 2023.

RRR is a fictional story about the pre-Independence era that puts its prime focus on two 1920s real-life Indian revolutionaries, including Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, portrayed by N. T. Rama Rao Jr.

The movie took home some major awards at the esteemed 2023 HCA Film Awards ceremony, including the best action film award and the best international film award, among others. Ever since the Telegu movie's release, it has received immense popularity both in India and in other countries due to its wonderful storytelling, remarkable direction, acting, and music.

RRR wins four awards at the 2023 Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards

Aside from the best international film and best action film awards, the blockbuster Telegu-language Indian film has also received awards for best stunts and best original song for the film's highly acclaimed track Naatu Naatu.

The writer and director of RRR, S. S. Rajamouli, went on to accept the best stunts award. While giving his speech, the prolific director said:

"In the innumerable action shots in the whole film, there were hardly 2-3 shots where we used body doubles. The actors performed each and every stunt. They are wonderful guys. It is the combined effort of the whole team. I thank my whole team for this. We have put in 320 days of hard work to make this film, most of which were taken by the stunts," (Via The Hindu)

The director further said:

"Hope, we have these wings to fly further. Lastly to my country itself, a land of wonderful stories, Bharat. Mera Bharat mahaan. Jai Hind," (Via The Hindu)

The movie's legendary music composer MM Keeravaani accepted the trophy for best original song, while one of the lead actors in the movie, Ram Charan, accompanied S. S. Rajamouli to the stage to accept the prestigious trophy for the best international film award. In his brief speech, the actor said:

"Thank you so much for giving us all this love, it's just a great response. So we're going to come back with better films and entertain you all," (Via The Hindu)

As of now, the Indian grand action drama film has received a Golden Globe for best original song for the track Naatu Naatu and also went on to win two Critics Choice Awards, including one for best foreign language film and another for best song for Naatu Naatu. The much-cherished and upbeat track has also earned a nomination for best original song at the 2023 Academy Awards.

RRR has been gleaned from the story by V. Vijayendra Prasad. D. V. V. Danayya has served as the producer for the movie, and K. K. Senthil Kumar served as the cinematographer.

The highly intriguing cast list for the movie includes

N. T. Rama Rao Jr. as Komaram Bheem

Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju

Varun Buddhadev as Young Alluri Sitarama Raju

Ajay Devgn as Alluri Venkatarama Raju

Alia Bhatt as Sita

Spandan Chaturvedi as Young Sita

Shriya Saran as Sarojini

Samuthirakani as Venkateswarulu

Ray Stevenson as Governor Scott Buxton

RRR is available for the audience to stream on popular streaming platforms, including Netflix and Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes