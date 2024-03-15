Who owns Pelle Pelle? Details explored as Burna Boy was almost stopped to throw his designer jacket in the crowd 

Burna Boy, the Nigerian singer and songwriter, recently went viral for a comical clip of his stylist trying to stop him from throwing a Pelle Pelle designer jacket into the audience.

On March 13, videos of the rapper surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, that captured moments from the March 2, 2024, Boston leg of his I Told Them… Tour, as per Billboard.

A person from his styling team is seen walking down the stage and soon rushing to pull the expensive jacket from the 32-year-old. The pair struggle for a bit, however, Burna eventually wins and throws the cloth into the sea of people.

The garment in question is from the urban fashion brand Pelle Pelle, established in 1978, in Detroit, Michigan, United States, as per Complex.

The prestigious clothing line has become a street status symbol among hip-hop artists embraced throughout the '90s, and 2000s. The brand is highly popular even today.

Burna Boy flings his Pelle Pelle jacket away from his stylist and into the crowd

The Pelle Pelle brand was designed by Marc Buchanan and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The company was launched in 1978 and it started as a leather outerwear company, as per the Pelle Pelle website.

Back in the early 80s, the founder started the business by distributing his products in smaller, independent shops including City Blue in Philadelphia and Blue Jeans in New York. The stores were used by Hip-hop artists and their fans. His clothes became very popular for their urban designs.

Soon they were snapped up by A-list rappers, and celebrities such as 50 Cent, G Unit, Burna Boy, Dr. Dre, Young Dre The Truth, Ludacris, Marques Colston, Usher, Playboi Carti, and more, as per Vibe.

On March 2, 2024, Burna Boy performed at the TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusettes during his I Told Them… Tour.

In the middle of his set, he threw his yellow Pelle Pelle jacket into the crowd. The stylist was seemingly worried about the rapper throwing a garment that cost almost $25,000 and tried to stop him. The two went into a small comical tugging war before Burna Boy gave the final pull and turned to chuck the jacket away, as per Hip Hop Dx.

According to user @TaophicFundz an unnamed female fan caught the Pelle Pelle jacket and posted it online. The video of the incident went viral on March 13, 2024.

The brand's Pelle Pelle is popular due to their bold designs which are supported by high-quality leather and vintage designs. The company peaked in 2002, with a turnover of $60 million. However, it suddenly disappeared in 2018, before returning in 2022.

Buchanan gave the reason for his hiatus in the Fall of 2022. He told Complex, that it took him some time to strategize on a relaunch and he was also recovering from a recent quadruple bypass heart surgery.

As per Pitchfork, Burna Boy's next tour date is at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, on March 14, 2024.