Kanye West, the American rapper and record producer is celebrating Carnival reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and dissed several people including Drake, Adidas, and Hailey Bieber.

On Monday night, March 11, 2024, Kanye West shared a video on his new Instagram account about the Vultures 1 single song featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti, and Rich The Kid topping the chart. He first gave out his grievances about Adidas trying to "destroy" him and then added,

"And it's f**k Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures [rollout],"

The rapper was referring to Drizzy adding Lil Durk to some of the final dates of his tour named It's All a Blur – Big as the What? with J. Cole. Durk appeared on Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures title track, which was released on February 9, 2024, as per Hip Hop Dx.

Kanye West calls out Drake, Adidas, and Hailey Bieber after celebrating his track "Carnival" hitting No. 1

Drake was mentioned in Kanye West's latest call-out message on social media. The rapper began by giving appreciative shoutouts to his collaborators and fellow Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers Ty Dolla Sign, Playboi Carti, and Rich the Kid with the song Carnival, which was released on February 15, 2024.

In the Instagram post, Kanye West also talked about Drake taking away fellow rapper Lil Durk on two New Jersey shows and possibly more at the end of his tour It's All a Blur – Big as the What? with J. Cole. He has also invited Lil Wayne to the shows on April 4 and 5, as per Billboard.

West also mentioned his fallout with Adidas and the Yeezy deal that ultimately ended on October 25, 2022, due to the rapper's anti-Semitic comments, as per Forbes. He spoke on an Instagram video,

"Yo, Adidas, y’all tried to destroy me and now we got the No. 1 song in the world. When I was there, y'all was stealing my ideas and putting them in your company. Then, you dismantled my creative team. Then, you started making fake colorways. Then, you paid off my lawyers while I was with you. Then you dropped me on a morality clause even though, ya'll were the ones stealing."

Kanye West mentioned that Adidas reportedly told them they would burn his products but have now decided to sell them. According to Adidas' News website, the company revealed at the start of 2024 that they will release the remaining Yeezy inventory, which features products from 2022, within the year.

Ye blasted a couple of more tabloids and celebrities for his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt controversy. He wrote on a since-deleted Instagram caption,

"And f*ck everybody at the Daily Mail tabloid. And F*ck everybody at the fashion houses that sided with Gabby [Karefa-Johnson] and Hailey Bieber. F*ck each and every single one of yall. And f*ck every Christian that watched me have my kids taken out of my control That’s how I feel."

The Carnival song topping the Billboard Hot 100 is Ye's first No. 1 in 13 years. Previously his No. 1 off one of his projects was 2007's Graduation single Stronger. In 2011, he topped the Billboard Hot 100 as a featured artist on Katy Perry's 2011 single ET, as per Complex.