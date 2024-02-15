Who is RiotUSA? All about Ice Spice’s producer as rapper confirms her friend’s sexuality

Ice Spice, the American rapper recently took a moment to clear up any confusion about her producer RiotUSA’s sexuality following a male fan’s inquiry. She cleared with her followers that he is not into men.

On Tuesday, February 13, a fan with the X account name Island Boy shared a screenshot of an unanswered DM he had sent to RIOT, born Ephrem Lopez Jr. He wrote as a caption, "PMO" (pissing me off) and tagged the Munch rapper seemingly complaining about being ignored, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

Ice soon explained why there was no answer by retweeting with the caption,

“He dont like boys.”

The fan "Island Boy' quipped under her post, "I was hacked." with the Marge Simpson hiding meme.

All about RiotUSA as Ice Spice responds to fan inquiry about her producer's sexuality

RiotUSA is a 23-year-old American producer and rapper born in the Bronx, New York, United States, as per Variety. He is behind several of Ice Spice’s career-launching hits and is signed with Warner Chappell Music (WCM) for a global publishing deal, as per Billboard. On Tuesday, Ice Spice wrote on her X account that Riot did not like men after a fan inquired her about an unanswered text.

RiotUSA and Spice first met when they were college students at SUNY. He is the son of DJ Enuff, who is famous for working with The Notorious B.I.G. and helped promote acts like Kanye West, Future, and 50 Cent, as per Complex.

The father-son duo have always been private about the fact that they are related. The Hot 97 radio personality sat down with the Road Podcast on February 3, 2024, to say,

"Sometimes what we forget is that our kids have to live in our shadows and we don’t want that for our kids. If you want true success for your child, you don’t want him living under shadow in any way, shape, or form. I don’t want that. So I want him to get his own merits, his own flowers and everything based on him doing what he’s supposed to be doing. That’s it. Not because I’m his dad."

He added, "My son is killing it," while praising RiotUSA for his recent achievements with Ice Spice. The rapper had a successful year in 2023 as he won five Billboard Hot 100 hits for his work with the star.

He has worked on Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s Barbie World, which featured an interpolation of Aqua’s Barbie World, for the blockbuster Barbie movie. The film was released on June 23 with an accompanying music video and broke many records, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

The duo have also worked together with Riot before Barbie. The first project was Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s Princess Diana (Remix), which made it to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The producer revealed during a live Q&A in December that he and Spice were in the process of cooking up some new music in the studio, as per Hip Hop Dx.

