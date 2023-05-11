Who is Pastor Tim Rogers? Tributes pour in as gospel singer's wife Shireta Rogers passes away

Shireta Rogers, the wife of gospel singer Tim Rogers, recently succumbed to an unexpected illness. The couple had been married for over 25 years, and Shireta's sudden and tragic passing has left everyone shocked. The heartbreaking news began circulating on social media around four days ago when the pastor's sister posted a video on Facebook.

In the video, she shared that Shireta had fallen ill, adding:

“My brother has been getting hotels and everything for his family just to make sure they are taken care of. We want to give you the opportunity to help Tim and the entire family. This is because people have been asking us, what can we do for Tim and the children.”

Pastor's sister took to Facebook to address the sudden illness of her sister-in-law, Shireta Rogers. (Image via Facebook)

On May 10, 2023, the heartbreaking news of the passing of Shireta Rogers, the wife of gospel singer Tim Rogers, was confirmed by the family through a post on their Facebook page, Tim Rogers & The Fellas. Although the cause of her sudden death was not disclosed by the pastor or the family, they did request prayers from their followers.

Based in Arkansas, Tim Rogers is a pastor and a gospel recording artist, who is best known for Tim Rogers & The Fellas, a group that creates melodies featuring other members of the family. Rogers also released his solo album, Churchin’ with Pastor Tim Rogers.

All you should know about Tim Rogers

Rogers is a renowned gospel singer and pastor who has gained a reputation as a respected figure in both the Christian Church and the wider community. He began his journey in ministry at the age of 18, following in the footsteps of his father, Bishop TJ Rogers.

His music career began in the early 2000s when he founded The Fellas, a band comprised of his family members, Brien, Terry, and Troy. Calling himself a “man of faith,” Pastor Tim has made a significant impact through his ministry and music, inspiring many with his message of hope and redemption.

Additionally, he founded The Hope Church, where he serves as the senior pastor, providing guidance and support to his congregation.

With thousands of followers, many people who have been attached to the church are now mourning the loss of his wife.

Social media users mourn the loss of Tim Rogers' wife, Shireta Rogers

The social media world was struck with sadness after the news of Shireta's passing came in. Fans and followers flooded the internet with messages of condolences, expressing their sympathy and support for Tim and his family during this difficult time.

Many shared heartwarming stories of how Shireta had touched their lives, highlighting the impact she had on those who knew her.

LarryReidLive @LarryReidLive I am not sure if you guys know the dope quartet group Tim Rogers’nem but they cold. I met him years ago great guy. I can’t imagine how he’s feeling. Pray for them I am not sure if you guys know the dope quartet group Tim Rogers’nem but they cold. I met him years ago great guy. I can’t imagine how he’s feeling. Pray for them 😪 https://t.co/6prB9h3EXi

Business Woman @_coachwilliams Prayers up for Pastor Tim Rogers and family Prayers up for Pastor Tim Rogers and family

Peaches' Mama @kayelcee901 So sad to hear about the wife of Tim Rogers. Feel like he'd celebrated with her at the Grammys and now this. Life is filled with swift transition. So sad to hear about the wife of Tim Rogers. Feel like he'd celebrated with her at the Grammys and now this. Life is filled with swift transition.

Shay La'Nae @ShayLaNae1 Hearing about Tim rogers wife really put me in my feelings! That’s so sad Hearing about Tim rogers wife really put me in my feelings! That’s so sad

Rae 🥂✨ @RaeAlexa_ Dang Tim Rogers lost his wife. That’s so sad. Dang Tim Rogers lost his wife. That’s so sad.

TerranceJr @ItsTerranceJr prayers for Pastor Tim Rogers and his entire family 🏾 prayers for Pastor Tim Rogers and his entire family 😭 prayers for Pastor Tim Rogers and his entire family 🙏🏾

Furthermore, Rogers’ daughter, Tiffany, also confirmed the news of her mother's death and called her a “driving force" in the emotional post.

Several followers of the church ended up commenting and paying their tributes on the daughter’s post as well.

Social media users mourn the loss of the pastor's wife. (Image via Instagram)

At the moment, the pastor has not addressed the death of his wife. Furthermore, the details of her funeral and memorial service have also not been released yet.

