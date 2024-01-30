Who was Pat Webb? Gogglebox star dies at 75, son Stephen Webb pays heartfelt tribute

On January 29, 2024, Channel 4 Gogglebox's official Instagram page announced that well-loved star Pat Webb had died at the age of 75. It is believed that she died over the weekend after battling a long illness. The post stated:

"We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Mummy Pat Webb passed away this weekend at the age of 75 after a long illness. Pat was a much loved cast member on the show from series 10 -12 alongside her son Stephen."

Stephen Webb also posted a heartfelt tribute to his mother on Instagram, which included a compilation of photographs with the caption:

"Mummy Pat , you were one in a million, took everyone at face value, would share your last fiver with a stranger, the salt of the earth and the absolute centre of our world! Rest in peace mum."

Gogglebox is a television review program that features couples, friends and families sitting in their living rooms watching and commenting on various TV shows. The first episode aired on March 7, 2013, and the show is on its 22nd series.

Pat Webb starred on Channel 4's Gogglebox alongside her son

According to The Daily Mail, Pat Webb, affectionately dubbed "Mummy Pat" by Gogglebox fans, appeared on series 10 - 12 along with her son Stephen Lustig-Webb. She joined the cast in 2018, taking over from Stephen's ex-partner Chris Ashby-Steed after the two had a falling out.

Pat Webb won over the crowd with her endearing and amusing demeanor, and her warm and gregarious attitude made her a show favorite very fast. The relaxed relationship between the mother and son won over viewers as well, adding an intriguing aspect to the show.

She died at age 75 due to a prolonged illness. Not much information is known regarding her personal life. She is survived by her children Stephen, Denise, Sharon, and Beverley.

Tributes flood social media following the news of Pat Webb's demise

Fans of the Channel 4 hit show were heartbroken hearing the news of Pat Webb's death. X was filled with heartfelt tributes for "Mummy Pat" and words of condolences for her grieving family.

According to Digital Spy, several Gogglebox co-stars also shared messages of condolences below Stephen's Instagram post. Lisa Baggs, who appeared in the show with her family from 2020 to 2022, wrote,

"Oh Stephen I’m so sorry! Your mum was so funny when you were both on Gogglebox. Sending you, Daniel and your family so much love."

Another co-star, Mica Ven, who was on the show alongside her daughters and partner from 2018 to 2022, commented:

"Sending you all our love and prayers at this sad time bro. Mummy Pat’s memory will always be remembered with laughter and warmth, that’s for sure."

Twaine Plummer, who appeared on Gogglebox with his brothers, also commented:

"Sending love, prayers and strength. You got great memories you can hold on to."

Stephen Lustig-Webb was one of the original Gogglebox hosts, who entertained folks for over a decade since its inception in 2013. According to The Irish Mirror, he briefly took a hiatus from the show in 2018 after a falling out with his ex-partner.

He was then joined by his mother, Pat Webb, who co-hosted the show with him for two series till his husband Daniel joined him. Stephen and Daniel decided to part ways with Gogglebox in 2023 to explore other opportunities.