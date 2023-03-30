Who was Peggy Scott-Adams? Tributes pour in as Grammy award winner dies aged 74

Renowned singer Peggy Scott-Adams recently passed away on March 27 at the age of 74. She was at her residence in Pensacola, Florida, at the time of her passing, and the cause of death has not been revealed so far.

Late American singer and songwriter Marvin Sease's official Facebook page paid tribute to Peggy, where she was described as one of the best entertainers in the industry who personally reached out to Marvin's family when he passed away in 2011. The post stated:

"From my family to the family of Mrs Peggy Scott Adams, I am praying for your strength at this time. The Blues world lost another legend, but Blues Heaven added another member of the choir. Be sure to hug my Dad up there when you see him. Job well done!"

The post featured a screenshot of Peggy's message where she wrote that she was in shock following Marvin's death. She wrote:

"I am trying very hard to attend the service but not sure that I am going to make it, but please call me if there is anything I can do. Remember that "Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot Heal". Love you so much….PSA."

Peggy Scott-Adams' successful career in the music industry

Peggy Scott-Adams released her first album in 1997 (Image via Darius Jamal Banks/Getty Images)

Born on June 25, 1948, Peggy Scott-Adams was raised in Pensacola, Florida, and released singles like Lover's Holiday, Pickin' Wild Mountain Berries, and Soulshake. She was a lounge singer in the 60s and had several fruitful collaborations with Jo Jo Benson, including the 1969 hit I Want to Love You Baby.

Peggy's first tryst with the music industry was not a lenghty one. Nevertheless, she later made a comeback and recorded her first album, Help Yourself, in 1997. The album featured 10 singles and reached the 72nd spot on the US Billboard 200. The music was arranged by Jimmy Lewis, who also provided background vocals.

The album featured a single titled Bill, about a woman complaining that her husband had feelings for someone else. The single and its music video became popular on various radio stations and was played for a long time. It eventually reached the 87th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 followed by Billboard 200, R&B chart, and Top Blues Albums charts.

This was followed by Contagious in 1997 and Undisputed Queen in 1999. Peggy's fourth album was Live in Alabama & More, released in 2000. She then released a few more albums like Hot and Sassy, Busting Loose, Best of Peggy Scott-Adams: 16 Hits!, God Can, And He Will, Back To The Roots, and Life After Bill.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Peggy Scott-Adams gained a lot of recognition for her work as a singer over all these years. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise:

Lex @Lex_leopard Peggy Scott Adams is gone!! Peggy Scott Adams is gone!! https://t.co/A4QWGKXKPB

Tam-Tam 🦋🫧🦋🫧 @_Theylovetam I love listening to Peggy Scott- Adams .. my favorite song is I’ll take care of you. I love listening to Peggy Scott- Adams .. my favorite song is I’ll take care of you.

[email protected] 🤷🏽‍♀️ @sherrahpickett1 Woke up to the news Peggy Scott Adams died that hurt my soul! Another great of my time RIH Queen Woke up to the news Peggy Scott Adams died that hurt my soul! Another great of my time RIH Queen 😔

Lenora @fosterlenora201 Rest in peace Peggy Scott adams you will be deeply missed! Rest in peace Peggy Scott adams you will be deeply missed! 🌹

Landen’s Muva @_SheISaBeauty_ Peggy Scott Adams gone? Noooo not Peggy Peggy Scott Adams gone? Noooo not Peggy 😭

TyTylicious 😌 @ThaaBiggesttt Peggy Scott adams died ?!?! Peggy Scott adams died ?!?!

Goodz 👹 @t_smoove_goody … ain’t nobody told me nothing Jesus 🥺 Y’all telling me Peggy Scott Adams passed???… ain’t nobody told me nothing Jesus 🥺 Y’all telling me Peggy Scott Adams passed??? 😩… ain’t nobody told me nothing Jesus 🥺

Kimberly E. @iamkymbow lord peggy scott adams gone to glory lord peggy scott adams gone to glory 😭😭😭😭

Peggy tied the knot with Compton City Commissioner Robert L. Adams Sr. in 1988. She later became popular for her albums and singles like Help Yourself, That's How I Do It, When I'm With You, Mr. Right or Mr. Wrong, I Intend to Take Your Place and more.

