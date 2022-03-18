Who is Peter Schiff? Financial commentator blasted on Twitter over Zelenskyy "doesn’t own a suit" tweet

American financial commentator Peter Schiff recently came under fire for commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s wardrobe amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

President Zelenskyy recently spoke to the US Congress in a virtual meeting and asked for aid for his country in challenging times. He also earned a standing ovation from the people present on Capitol Hill for his moving speech.

However, Schiff took to Twitter to criticize the President’s decision of wearing a t-shirt to the meeting and asked if he did not own a formal suit. He said,

“I understand times are hard, but doesn’t the President of the #Ukraine own a suit?”

Peter Schiff @PeterSchiff I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States. I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States.

Schiff’s controversial tweet was met with immediate criticism on social media, with several people calling out the Euro Pacific Capital CEO for his statement on the Ukrainian President.

Zelenskyy has often been seen wearing his signature green t-shirt in several virtual and public appearances since the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The President has also been lauded for standing by his country amid the tough times and refusing to fly out of the capital city of Kyiv.

Everything to know about Peter Schiff

Peter Schiff is the CEO and chief global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital (Image via Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

Peter Schiff is a renowned American investment broker, financial commentator, economic forecaster, investment advisor, media personality, and author. He is the CEO and chief global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital Inc.

The economist was born on March 23, 1963, in a Jewish household in Connecticut. Following his parents’ divorce, Schiff moved across the country with mother and brother before settling in Southern California.

He reportedly attended Beverly Hills High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in finance and accounting from the University of California, Berkeley in 1987.

Schiff’s father Irwin served in the US Army during World War II and became a well-known figure in the US tax protester movement. He was later imprisoned for tax evasion and passed away in 2015 while serving his jail time.

Peter Schiff has previously credited his father for introducing him to the Austrian School of Economic Thought. The financial commentator started his career as a stockbroker with Shearson Lehman Brothers Brokerage in the early 1990s.

He then acquired an inactive brokerage firm and renamed it as Euro Pacific Capital before establishing the full reserve banking operation Euro Pacific Bank. Schiff also hosted The Wall Street Unspun radio show between 2005 and 2010 to share his views on the US economy.

The 58-year-old also served as the host of the Peter Schiff Show on internet and terrestrial radio between 2010 and 2014. The show provided daily commentary on market activity, current events, and economic philosophy.

Schiff also appeared on CNBC and Fox News as an expert commentator on the US economy and established the Peter Schiff Gold News daily magazine to highlight the prices of rare metals.

The financial expert is also known for his near-accurate prediction of the 2007 housing market collapse and the 2008 financial crisis in the USA. His expertise in financial areas and economic theory has made him one of the most sought after speakers and financial analysts in the country.

Over the years, Schiff has made regular appearances in the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, CNN, and Al Jazeera to share his views and predictions on the economy.

He also served as an economic adviser to Ron Paul's presidential campaign in 2008. Schiff went on to contest as a candidate for the Republican nomination in the 2010 United States Senate elections in Connecticut but lost to McMohan in the primary round.

The economist also ventured into writing and his 2009 book Cash Proof 2.0 : How to Profit from the Economic Collapse 2nd Edition landed on the New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestsellers lists.

His other writing credits include The Little Book of Bull Moves in Bear Markets, How an Economy Grows and Why it Crashes, and The Real Crash: America’s Coming Bankruptcy.

Netizens call out Peter Schiff over remarks on Zelenskyy's wardrobe

Peter Schiff received major backlash over his comments on President Zelenskyy's wardrobe (Image via Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

Peter Schiff is undoubtedly one of the most prominent financial commentators in the U.S. However, his recent comments about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s wardrobe amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine left people disappointed.

Several social media users took to Twitter to slam Schiff for his comments, with many mentioning that Zelenskyy was dealing with highly challenging circumstances and had to focus on the humanitarian crisis in his country rather than his choice of outfit.

Edward Hardy @EdwardTHardy Volodymyr Zelensky is leading his country in the middle of a war zone



Peter Schiff: "Doesn't the President of Ukraine own a suit?" Volodymyr Zelensky is leading his country in the middle of a war zonePeter Schiff: "Doesn't the President of Ukraine own a suit?" https://t.co/Fnmgx7bcft

Adam Rang 🇺🇦 @adamrangpr Me: The most inane, out-of-touch commentary of this war is when boomer journalists complain about the spelling of Kyiv, thinking it should stay Kiev because that’s how they learnt it in school 50 years ago.



Peter Schiff: Hold my gold. Me: The most inane, out-of-touch commentary of this war is when boomer journalists complain about the spelling of Kyiv, thinking it should stay Kiev because that’s how they learnt it in school 50 years ago.Peter Schiff: Hold my gold. https://t.co/bmegXznztL

Amy Trask @AmyTrask @PeterSchiff He is fighting to save the lives of others, he is putting his life at risk to do so - he could have left but he didn't, that speaks to the man he is he is - you care about what he's wearing, that speaks to the man you are. @PeterSchiff He is fighting to save the lives of others, he is putting his life at risk to do so - he could have left but he didn't, that speaks to the man he is he is - you care about what he's wearing, that speaks to the man you are.

Jonathan @J_Rehk14 @PeterSchiff Dude, not only is he in a war-zone, where I'm sure it's hard to get a suit press and dry clean, but even if it was possible, it's favorable for people to see him as one of them sharing the struggle. @PeterSchiff Dude, not only is he in a war-zone, where I'm sure it's hard to get a suit press and dry clean, but even if it was possible, it's favorable for people to see him as one of them sharing the struggle.

John Law @JohnLawMedia @PeterSchiff It's only March, but you, sir, have just posted the dumbest thing I'll see on Twitter all year. @PeterSchiff It's only March, but you, sir, have just posted the dumbest thing I'll see on Twitter all year.

Mike Novogratz @novogratz Peter Schiff @PeterSchiff I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States. I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States. After that comment I am ready to challenge @PeterSchiff to a cage match where profits go to charity of your choice. I’ll donate to Ukraine relief. I’m just sick of your smugness Peter.The Ukrainians are fighting for their lives, their country and their freedom.Have some respect. twitter.com/PeterSchiff/st… After that comment I am ready to challenge @PeterSchiff to a cage match where profits go to charity of your choice. I’ll donate to Ukraine relief. I’m just sick of your smugness Peter.The Ukrainians are fighting for their lives, their country and their freedom.Have some respect. twitter.com/PeterSchiff/st…

Quoth the Raven 🇺🇦 @QTRResearch @PeterSchiff This is one of your worst all time takes. The guy is in the middle of a war zone ducking mortars, Peter, he's not going to be rolling around his garment rack with him. Also you spelled "United States" wrong @PeterSchiff This is one of your worst all time takes. The guy is in the middle of a war zone ducking mortars, Peter, he's not going to be rolling around his garment rack with him. Also you spelled "United States" wrong

Stonekettle @Stonekettle



The only way you could make this worse is by turning this tweet into an NFT.



Goddamn, you suck. @PeterSchiff This may literally be the worst take ever tweeted. Literally the worst possible take ever tweeted -- and given that this is Twitter, that's pretty damn bad.The only way you could make this worse is by turning this tweet into an NFT.Goddamn, you suck. @PeterSchiff This may literally be the worst take ever tweeted. Literally the worst possible take ever tweeted -- and given that this is Twitter, that's pretty damn bad. The only way you could make this worse is by turning this tweet into an NFT. Goddamn, you suck.

Andrew C Laufer, Esq @lauferlaw @PeterSchiff Do you own any khaki? Have you ever run a country which was invaded by a foreign power with hit squads looking to assassinate you at any given time? Does your family not pay enough attention to you so you instead share your stupidity here? @PeterSchiff Do you own any khaki? Have you ever run a country which was invaded by a foreign power with hit squads looking to assassinate you at any given time? Does your family not pay enough attention to you so you instead share your stupidity here?

Bianca Merbou @Bianca_Merbou Peter Schiff @PeterSchiff I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States. I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States. @PeterSchiff I invite you to visit me here in #Kyiv and have fun with me at my bomb shelter under active cruise missile attacks. You even can wear your suit. twitter.com/peterschiff/st… @PeterSchiff I invite you to visit me here in #Kyiv and have fun with me at my bomb shelter under active cruise missile attacks. You even can wear your suit. twitter.com/peterschiff/st…

Alina Nowobilska🇵🇱 @WW2girl1944

#StandWithUkriane twitter.com/PeterSchiff/st… Peter Schiff @PeterSchiff I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States. I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States. Ah yes I must remember that the next time we go to war I will remind people in the government to be immaculately dressed in a suit. Also reminder to our PM who right now is in Kyiv to make sure he wears a suit because clearly THIS is the most important thing 🙄 Ah yes I must remember that the next time we go to war I will remind people in the government to be immaculately dressed in a suit. Also reminder to our PM who right now is in Kyiv to make sure he wears a suit because clearly THIS is the most important thing 🙄#StandWithUkriane twitter.com/PeterSchiff/st…

Tara Dublin 🇺🇦🌻 @taradublinrocks “I understand times are tough, but the captain couldn’t wear a life jacket?”—if Peter Schiff was on the Titanic @PeterSchiff “I understand times are tough, but the captain couldn’t wear a life jacket?”—if Peter Schiff was on the Titanic @PeterSchiff https://t.co/MQgZcweTOu

R0 @RoCam54 Word of the day: audacity @peterSchiff Word of the day: audacity @peterSchiff https://t.co/slSSZ9BZzd

Schiff even defended his remarks with a series of arguments posted on Twitter and said that President Zelenskyy was not dealing with the crisis from the frontlines and could have worn a “long-sleeved shirt with a collar” if he was unable to find a formal suit.

Peter Schiff @PeterSchiff @J_Rehk14 He would not have had to press a suit. I'm sure he had a clean suit hanging in the same closet as his t-shirts. Plus even if there were not suits available, maybe a long-sleeved shirt with a collar. @J_Rehk14 He would not have had to press a suit. I'm sure he had a clean suit hanging in the same closet as his t-shirts. Plus even if there were not suits available, maybe a long-sleeved shirt with a collar.

Despite his arguments, Schiff continued to face severe backlash on social media but maintained his stance on the matter. It remains to be seen if he will further address the situation and how the public response will present itself in the days to come.

Edited by Sabika