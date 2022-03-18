Who is Peter Schiff? Financial commentator blasted on Twitter over Zelenskyy "doesn’t own a suit" tweet

American financial commentator Peter Schiff recently came under fire for commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s wardrobe amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.
President Zelenskyy recently spoke to the US Congress in a virtual meeting and asked for aid for his country in challenging times. He also earned a standing ovation from the people present on Capitol Hill for his moving speech.
However, Schiff took to Twitter to criticize the President’s decision of wearing a t-shirt to the meeting and asked if he did not own a formal suit. He said,
“I understand times are hard, but doesn’t the President of the #Ukraine own a suit?”
Schiff’s controversial tweet was met with immediate criticism on social media, with several people calling out the Euro Pacific Capital CEO for his statement on the Ukrainian President.
Zelenskyy has often been seen wearing his signature green t-shirt in several virtual and public appearances since the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The President has also been lauded for standing by his country amid the tough times and refusing to fly out of the capital city of Kyiv.
Everything to know about Peter Schiff
Peter Schiff is a renowned American investment broker, financial commentator, economic forecaster, investment advisor, media personality, and author. He is the CEO and chief global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital Inc.
The economist was born on March 23, 1963, in a Jewish household in Connecticut. Following his parents’ divorce, Schiff moved across the country with mother and brother before settling in Southern California.
He reportedly attended Beverly Hills High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in finance and accounting from the University of California, Berkeley in 1987.
Schiff’s father Irwin served in the US Army during World War II and became a well-known figure in the US tax protester movement. He was later imprisoned for tax evasion and passed away in 2015 while serving his jail time.
Peter Schiff has previously credited his father for introducing him to the Austrian School of Economic Thought. The financial commentator started his career as a stockbroker with Shearson Lehman Brothers Brokerage in the early 1990s.
He then acquired an inactive brokerage firm and renamed it as Euro Pacific Capital before establishing the full reserve banking operation Euro Pacific Bank. Schiff also hosted The Wall Street Unspun radio show between 2005 and 2010 to share his views on the US economy.
The 58-year-old also served as the host of the Peter Schiff Show on internet and terrestrial radio between 2010 and 2014. The show provided daily commentary on market activity, current events, and economic philosophy.
Schiff also appeared on CNBC and Fox News as an expert commentator on the US economy and established the Peter Schiff Gold News daily magazine to highlight the prices of rare metals.
The financial expert is also known for his near-accurate prediction of the 2007 housing market collapse and the 2008 financial crisis in the USA. His expertise in financial areas and economic theory has made him one of the most sought after speakers and financial analysts in the country.
Over the years, Schiff has made regular appearances in the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, CNN, and Al Jazeera to share his views and predictions on the economy.
He also served as an economic adviser to Ron Paul's presidential campaign in 2008. Schiff went on to contest as a candidate for the Republican nomination in the 2010 United States Senate elections in Connecticut but lost to McMohan in the primary round.
The economist also ventured into writing and his 2009 book Cash Proof 2.0 : How to Profit from the Economic Collapse 2nd Edition landed on the New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestsellers lists.
His other writing credits include The Little Book of Bull Moves in Bear Markets, How an Economy Grows and Why it Crashes, and The Real Crash: America’s Coming Bankruptcy.
Netizens call out Peter Schiff over remarks on Zelenskyy's wardrobe
Peter Schiff is undoubtedly one of the most prominent financial commentators in the U.S. However, his recent comments about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s wardrobe amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine left people disappointed.
Several social media users took to Twitter to slam Schiff for his comments, with many mentioning that Zelenskyy was dealing with highly challenging circumstances and had to focus on the humanitarian crisis in his country rather than his choice of outfit.
Schiff even defended his remarks with a series of arguments posted on Twitter and said that President Zelenskyy was not dealing with the crisis from the frontlines and could have worn a “long-sleeved shirt with a collar” if he was unable to find a formal suit.
Despite his arguments, Schiff continued to face severe backlash on social media but maintained his stance on the matter. It remains to be seen if he will further address the situation and how the public response will present itself in the days to come.