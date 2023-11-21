Who is Phillip Fisher Jr? Charges explored as Moms for Liberty chapter leader revealed as convicted s*x offender 

A piece of shocking news has come to light as Phillip Fisher Jr, the leader of the Philadelphia chapter of Moms for Liberty, has been registered as a s*x offender, according to the latest report from the Philadelphia Inquirer. For those unaware, Fisher is a pastor at the Center for Universal Divinity.

He was a Republican ward leader responsible for faith-based outreach and has been at the center of controversy due to his past conviction for aggravated s*xual abuse of a 14-year-old boy when he was 25.

The revelations came to light in a recent report detailing Fisher's background and his connection to the Moms for Liberty organization, which advocates for aligning American education with certain far-right ideals of the GOP. Fisher's role in coordinating faith-based outreach for the group has raised concerns within the community.

Fisher's 2012 conviction has been a contentious point, with the pastor claiming it was the result of a conspiracy orchestrated by the political action committee for Lyndon LaRouche, a known fringe presidential candidate and conspiracist. Fisher, who once worked for LaRouche's committee, described it as a "cult" and asserted that the organization set him up as he tried to distance himself from it.

Philadelphia's GOP City Committee called for Phillip Fisher Jr's resignation as the leader of the 42nd ward

According to Pennsylvania's Megan's Law website, Fisher is listed as a registered s*x offender, a designation maintained by the Pennsylvania State Police. Following the revelation, Vince Fenerty, chair of Philadelphia's GOP City Committee, called for Fisher's resignation as the leader of the 42nd Ward, which includes Olney, Feltonville, and Juniata Park.

Sheila Armstrong, another Republican ward leader and chair of the local Moms for Liberty chapter, expressed surprise at the news. Armstrong mentioned that she recently received a child abuse history certification in Fisher's name from the State Department of Human Services to facilitate his participation in upcoming holiday volunteering.

The certificate indicated that no records exist in the state’s database and named Fisher “as a perpetrator of an indicated or founded report of child abuse.”

Phillip Fisher Jr's connections with Moms for Liberty founders Tina Descovich and Tiffany Justice have also come under scrutiny. In response to the revelations, Descovich and Justice stated to Newsweek, in which they said,

"We do not condone the actions of anyone who hurts children—ever."

Despite the controversy, Phillip Fisher Jr defended his involvement with Moms for Liberty, citing his standing as a "known and respected pastor throughout the city."

Phillip Fisher Jr claimed to have facilitated connections between the organization and religious groups in the area, including other pastors, a rabbi, and an imam. During the summer, Fisher also volunteered at the Moms for Liberty summit in Philadelphia, where popular personalities like former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley delivered speeches.