"Thoughtful & holistic": Fans overwhelmed as SEVENTEEN’s Woozi regards each group member in his UNESCO speech

Woozi of Seventeen recently showcased his commitment to the group during a momentous occasion, leaving fans impressed. Recently, the group achieved the honor of being the first K-pop group to deliver speeches and have their own session at UNESCO, as per Soompi.

They were invited to the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, on November 14, 2023.

While all members had the chance to speak, it was Woozi's speech that moved everyone to tears. What made his speech unique and touching was his individual mention of each member, paying tribute to the years they have spent together.

SEVENTEEN's Woozi wins hearts of CARATs with his special speech at the UNESCO Forum

SEVENTEEN, recognized globally as youth icons for their impactful music, had the opportunity to have an hour-long session dedicated to them at UNESCO in honor of youth empowerment. Unfortunately, not all 13 members could be present, as their leader, S.Coups, is still recovering from knee surgery.

Each member expressed gratitude for what they've received over the years, but Woozi's choice to express his thanks by individually naming and describing each member set his speech apart.

As a platform for social change, Woozi reflected on how the group overcame challenges and decided to stay together:

“Would we overcome these challenges together or not? We weren’t discouraged. We were too young to be discouraged. The passion of our dreams wasn’t deterred in the slightest.”

These wise words resonated with fans, but Woozi went the extra mile by mentioning every member. According to him, the group's ability to function cohesively was attributed to the unique strengths each member brought to make the team whole.

He began with the group's leader, S.Coups, and expressed gratitude in descending order of their ages:

“I’d like to take this opportunity to express my thanks to the members. S.COUPS, you are always the first to discover our strengths and foster them. Jeonghan, you’re always there for us with heartwarming words of encouragement and support. Joshua, you always make us smile and laugh. Jun, you make everyone around you happy. Hoshi, you’re so energetic and passionate on stage, it’s almost scary. Wonwoo, you are the most thoughtful, always checking in on all of us.”

He continued:

“The8, you’re so thorough and your work ethic is inspiring. Mingyu, you always bring nothing but positive energy with you and never complain. DK, you’re always smiling and you’re the very definition of kindness. Seungkwan, you are always working to keep our team morale up. Vernon, your sharp mind and your principles are admirable. Dino, you have been training yourself with the utmost and unwavering passion since our trainee days. Thank you. I love you all.”

This is how fans reacted to this heartfelt gesture from Woozi:

Woozi's speech not only moved the audience and fans, but also overwhelmed and touched his fellow members. The impact of SEVENTEEN was so profound that an official from the UNESCO forum noted it was the first time the main hall was so full, and they also appreciated the group's speeches and energetic performance.

As SEVENTEEN continues to break records and barriers, November 14, 2023, marked an important day for SVT stans as the group made history and showcased the camaraderie and mutual respect that exists among them.