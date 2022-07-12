Who was Phillip Lazaro? Tributes pour in as Filipino comedian and director dies aged 51

On Monday, July 11, Filipino comedian and director Phillip Lazaro passed away at the age of 51. The news of his demise was first reported by local publication GMA News Online, which confirmed the news of his death from Lazaro's nephew Chico Lazaro Alinell.

The nephew reportedly visited Lazaro's residence on the day before his death and found that the late-middle-aged comedian had difficulty breathing. It has also been reported that Lazaro had multiple organ failures, which caused his demise. However, the underlying cause of organ failure is not publicly known at the time.

Rest in Peace, Direk 🕊️ CKR Official mourns the death of Direk Phillip Lazaro who served as a second-unit director of GMA's well- loved drama series: Prima Donnas, Nagbabagang Luha, and Widows' WebRest in Peace, Direk 🕊️ CKR Official mourns the death of Direk Phillip Lazaro who served as a second-unit director of GMA's well- loved drama series: Prima Donnas, Nagbabagang Luha, and Widows' Web Rest in Peace, Direk 🕊️🙏 https://t.co/xha8BEy9tx

GMA News Online also clarified that Lazaro's family is expected to release further details about his death and organize a wake in his memory soon.

What was the late Phillip Lazaro known for?

Phillip Lazaro (born as Felicisimo Saavedra Lazaro) was renowned as a comedian turned director and actor in the Philippines. He is known for his association with projects like Bawal na game show and Prima Donnas. According to The Manila Times, the late 51-year-old performed as a stand-up comedian in a Manila-based comedy bar known as The Library Comedy Bar & Restaurant.

As per his IMDb profile, Lazaro forayed into acting in 1995 with a one-time brief role in a local TV series, Villa Quintana. Throughout the mid-1990s till 2000, the veteran comedian appeared in similar roles in Filipino TV shows. After a brief hiatus from acting for almost a decade, he returned to such roles in 2009.

In 2016, he appeared as PR in over 50 episodes of That's My Amboy. His last appearance was on 2021's Nagbabagang luha, in which he portrayed Phillip in five episodes. Throughout his career spanning over 25 years, Lazaro had appeared in around 30 projects.

Lazaro had also directed multiple projects in his lifetime. These include 63 episodes of TV5's Filipino contest show, Bawal na game show. He reportedly directed a few episodes of the show from 2020 to 2021. Furthermore, he had served as the director of Dear Uge for four episodes.

In 2019, Phillip Lazaro directed a TV movie titled 3/3. Meanwhile, Lazaro had been the second-unit director of projects like TV series like Nagbabagang luha and 2022's Widows' Web.

Condolences rush in following Phillip Lazaro's demise

Following his death, numerous family members, friends, and other associates took to social media to pay their tributes. Meanwhile, Lazaro's nephew Chico Lazaro Alinell took to Facebook to talk about the late comedian and director.

Romeo Taquiqui @taquiqui_romeo "The Library" "Baywalk" Rest in Peace idol Phillip Lazaro. Those days,,"The Library" "Baywalk" Rest in Peace idol Phillip Lazaro. Those days,, 😔 "The Library" "Baywalk" Rest in Peace idol Phillip Lazaro.

Story soon on REST IN PEACE. Veteran stand-up comedian, actor and director Phillip Lazaro has passed away.Story soon on newsinfo.inquirer.net REST IN PEACE. Veteran stand-up comedian, actor and director Phillip Lazaro has passed away.Story soon on newsinfo.inquirer.net https://t.co/lRBRCcJMAo RIP Phillip Lazaro. He was a Dazer. He attended the Good Friday activity and lent his voice for my anak’s batch. Thank you and BIMK. twitter.com/inquirerdotnet… RIP Phillip Lazaro. He was a Dazer. He attended the Good Friday activity and lent his voice for my anak’s batch. Thank you and BIMK. twitter.com/inquirerdotnet…

Gil Cuerva @gilcuerva it was great to have worked with you, both as a director and an actor Rest in peace Direk Phillip Lazaroit was great to have worked with you, both as a director and an actor Rest in peace Direk Phillip Lazaro 🙏😔 it was great to have worked with you, both as a director and an actor

Kaye | #NEVERAGAIN @kaye_fangirl Phillip Lazaro was one of the first stand-up comedians I saw live and he truly mesmerized me. I was 15, it was at Klownz Quezon Avenue, and the lineup of comedy queens and stand-up comedians was amazing, but Phillip was on a level of his own. The news of his passing saddens me. Phillip Lazaro was one of the first stand-up comedians I saw live and he truly mesmerized me. I was 15, it was at Klownz Quezon Avenue, and the lineup of comedy queens and stand-up comedians was amazing, but Phillip was on a level of his own. The news of his passing saddens me.

Barbie Forteza @dealwithBARBIE 🏻 Rest in paradise, Direk Phillip Lazaro Rest in paradise, Direk Phillip Lazaro 🙏🏻

sandrine @ayenkhiel_ Rest in Peace, Mr. Phillip Lazaro Rest in Peace, Mr. Phillip Lazaro 💔

Cristy Oblenida @CristyOblenida @inquirerdotnet My deepest sympathy n condoleces to the family of Phillip Lazaro RIP @inquirerdotnet My deepest sympathy n condoleces to the family of Phillip Lazaro RIP🙏

Rest in peace Phillip Lazaro @inquirerdotnet My condolences to the familyRest in peace Phillip Lazaro @inquirerdotnet My condolences to the familyRest in peace Phillip Lazaro

A few tweets reminisced over Lazaro's association with stand-up comedy at The Library. A few others acknowledged his work as a director as well.

