Who was Pierce Fitzgerald Norton? Tributes pour in as Boston police officer formerly drafted by the NHL dies aged 38

On January 11, 2024, a Boston police officer named Pierce Fitzgerald Norton died unexpectedly at the age of 38 in South Boston. So far, the exact cause of his death remains undisclosed. However, according to the City of Boston Emergency Management’s statement to MassLive, he had a medical emergency the same day.

“Officer Norton was highly regarded by those he worked with, his supervisors, and all that knew him, both within the Department and by those he served,” the Boston Police Department where Pierce Fitzgerald Norton worked stated after his demise on their official website.

According to the news outlet, a memorial service will be held on January 16, from 4 to 7 pm (local time) at St. Brigid Church at 841 East Broadway in South Boston.

The next day, a funeral will be held at the same church at 10 am, which will be attended by family, friends, relatives, and colleagues. Pierce Fitzgerald Norton will be buried at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester. It will be live broadcast on www.gateofheavenstbrigid.org.

Everything you need to know about Pierce Fitzgerald Norton

Pierce Fitzgerald Norton was an active-duty police officer stationed with the Boston Police Department. The 38-year-old South Boston resident was a devoted son of Lawrence and Maureen Fitzgerald Norton.

Additionally, he was a loving husband to Britanni Smith and a doting father to Pierce Salvatore Norton. He was also the brother of Lauren Wilson, Brian T. Norton, and Catherine Beaty and an affectionate uncle to Charlotte and Jack Beaty, as per his obituary on legacy.com. Pierce is also survived by his uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

As per MassLive, Norton had been a cop since 2013 and a Citywide Bicycle Unit member since 2018. He earned “numerous commendations for his dedicated service during his career, including praise for his response to quality-of-life concerns,” his department told in their official statement.

He joined the Boston Police Department after passing the Boston Police Academy. He had previously been a Probationary Officer followed by a Permanent Boston Police Officer, as per Fall River Reporter.

Sources also cite that Pierce Fitzgerald Norton attended Providence College in Boston, where he graduated in 2009. There, he was a prominent member of the men’s hockey team and was drafted in the ninth round by the NHL (National Hockey League) team Toronto Maple Leafs in 2004, as revealed by the college’s athletic website Providence Friars.

Tributes pour in for Pierce Fitzgerald Norton

In the wake of the Boston Police Officer’s demise, tributes have been pouring in. Providence College Athletic Director Steve Napolillo told MassLive,

“The Providence College community is saddened by the news of the passing of Pierce. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. They will always be a part of the Friar community.”

Likewise, the Boston Police Department stated how Pierce “will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues” and shared “heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this tremendously sad and difficult time.” Here are some of the other tribute posts flooding social media:

Officer Norton’s family has asked people to donate to the South Boston Youth Hockey (c/o Rob Clifford at 807 East Broadway in South Boston) or Thayer Academy (at 745 Washington Street in Braintree), as per his obituary.