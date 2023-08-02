"Imagine the body cam footage to this": Boston cop slide video goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions online 

In a surprising turn of events, a Boston police officer found himself becoming an internet sensation after a video of him hurtling down a massive park slide went viral. The incident, captured on camera, left internet users in splits. The video of the cop on the slide has amassed millions of views, and several users are sharing hilarious reactions to it.

While the intentions behind the slide expedition remain unclear, it quickly garnered attention for its unexpected outcome. A social media user, @_rookiereport, reacted to the viral video and said,

“Imagine the body cam footage to this”

In the video, the police officer goes down the big slide headfirst with his face down. He goes really fast and almost goes over the edge when he reaches the end. The people filming the video are laughing as the officer slides across the ground. After getting up, the officer says “Oh F*ck” out of surprise.

A Boston police spokesperson talked to The Boston Globe and said they know about the video. According to the spokesperson, the officer suffered some small injuries.

Social media users react hilariously to the Boston cop slide incident

As the clip gained traction on the internet, netizens couldn't help but share their humorous reactions to the same. Memes, GIFs, and witty one-liners flooded social media, turning the incident into a comical internet phenomenon.

Despite the hilarity, some expressed concerns about the officer's decision to engage in such risky behavior while on duty

What did the Boston Police Department say about the incident?

The police officials mentioned that the injured officer used his own insurance to get treatment, and he didn't miss work because of the incident while on duty. Sergeant Detective John Boyle told New York Times,

“He was hurt and used his own personal medical insurance to be treated. He lost no time and has returned to work.”

According to Boston25 News, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she hadn't seen the viral video yet. Wu said she didn't know what exactly happened in the video but promised to check on the officer's well-being. The mayor further said that the playground where it happened is meant for kids between 2 and 12 years old, as indicated by a sign at the entrance.

According to The Globe, the enormous $95 million slide, potentially the city's longest, took center stage in the City Hall Plaza renovation project, which was unveiled in November. Since its introduction, the slide has become a hit among the city's children.