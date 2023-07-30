Welcome to Crappie Lake season 1 episode 5 release date, air time, and plot

Welcome to Crappie Lake, starring Luann De Lesseps and Sonja Morgon, is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming episode, the former housewives continue on their adventures in Benton, Illinois by volunteering at an animal shelter. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"After cleaning rooms at the motel, Luann and Sonja head off to the local dog shelter to see how they can help. They also keep their promise to provide the town with a new playground."

Tune in on Sunday, July 30, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Welcome to Crappie Lake season 1.

Welcome to Crappie Lake cast volunteers at an animal shelter

In the upcoming episode of Welcome to Crappie Lake, titled, Taking Care of Business, Luann and Sonja go to an animal shelter to volunteer and help out.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the cast members make their way to a local animal shelter, called Franklin County Animal Control, that houses numerous abandoned dogs. They meet the hard-working women at the shelter and are greeted by Bobbie Overturf, the supervisor of the center. She asks them what they’re looking for, and Luann tells her that they heard that they might need a little help.

The promo cuts to a flashback, during which, the Welcome to Crappie Lake stars are seen talking to the Mayor, who tells them that the shelter is a great facility in need of help. He notes that because of the pandemic, the facility is overloaded with animals. Sonja then tells the cameras about their intention to help out the shelter.

"Luann and I both spend a lot of time doing animal rescue and charity events, so this will be no sweat."

As they make their way inside the shelter, they’re met with several excited and loud dogs that are all caged up. Bobbie further tells the cameras that they have a huge number of dogs because people relinquish pets that they don’t have room for in their homes. She adds that they fill up as fast as they get emptied out.

Welcome to Crappie Lake star Sonja notes that the dogs are all in very good shape but are cramped in the cages and that they “can’t even dry h*mp” each other. She futher jokes about their adoption in a confessional.

"So who wants to adopt a dog that looks like it’s going to rip your face off?”

The cast helps one of the members of the team, Austin, clean a small puppy, and Austin asks them whether they’d like to help clean his anal glands. Luann steps up and does as she’s instructed, as a result of which, the built-up fluid slashes her in the face.

In another promo uploaded to social media, Luann and Sonja get ready to cut the ribbon and inaugurate Benton’s latest playground for the children. Sonja explains that people have been waiting for this playground and feel inspired.

While everyone is excited, Welcome to Crappie Lake season 1 cast member Luann wants to address the crowd and tells them that they feel emotionally invested in the playground because they have children of their own.

While her speech is heartfelt, Sonja wants her to hurry up and to “cut the ribbon already.”

Tune in on Sunday, July 30, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake season 1.