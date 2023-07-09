Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake: Who is the richest cast member?

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Bravo’s upcoming spin-off of the Housewives franchise is set to air on Sunday, July 9, 2023. The upcoming season will feature Luann De Lesseps and Sonja Morgan as the two spend time in Benton, Illinois, and help it get back on its feet after facing a lot of devastation post the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cast members of the show have already made a name for themselves in the television industry due to being prominent figures in RHONY in the past along with their other endeavors. LuAnn’s current reported net worth stands at $25 million and Sonja’s reported net worth is $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Tune in on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake on Bravo.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake cast’s net worth explored ahead of the season premiere

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake will see Luann and Sonja make their way to Benton, Illinois as they help spruce up the small town.

The show’s press release reads:

"Luann and Sonja use their ingenuity to help improve the surroundings and rally the town's spirits. Whether searching for the famous crappie fish in the lake with their bare hands or going mudding with monster trucks, one thing is for certain - with Luann and Sonja in charge and out of their element, hijinks and hilarity are sure to follow."

Luann De Lesseps

The Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake cast member has a background in nursing. She is also a model, author, and television personality known for her appearance on RHONY. Before becoming a prominent celebrity, she worked as a practical nurse in a nursing home in Connecticut.

She also worked as a Wilhelmina model before being cast on the Bravo show in 2008. Throughout her time on the show, she was one of the leading cast members, although she was demoted to the “friend” role in season 6 before returning as a main cast member the following season.

The upcoming Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake cast member has also appeared in several television shows and movies such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unity, Movie of All Secrets, and more. She further starred in her own cabaret show, Countess And Friends in 2018.

The reality star is also a singer. Her singles include Money Can’t Buy You Class, Chic, C’est la Vie, and Girl Code.

Sonja Morgan

The American socialite, model film producer, entrepreneur, and Bravo celebrity is famously known as a cast member of the Real Housewives of New York. The Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake's cast member joined the cast of the Bravo show in 2010 during season 3.

She further appeared on Millionaire Matchmaker alongside Patti Stanger where she helped Patti makeover her dating life and find true love.

In 2016, Sonja made her Off-Broadway debut in S*x Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man where she played the role of a teacher. Two years later, she performed comedic routines at Improv Asylum and Cabaret along with Luann.

