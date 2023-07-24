“All in”: Fans react to Luann participating in the T*sticle Festival in Welcome to Crappie Lake episode 4

Welcome to Crappie Lake, starring former housewives Luann De Lesseps and Sonja Morgon aired another episode on Sunday, July 23, 2023. During the segment, the cast members attended a T*sticle Festival and a High Tea event in Benton, Illinois.

During the segment, Sonja Morgan made it clear that she wasn't interested in tasting the delicacy. However, Luann stepped up and gave it a shot. In the episode, she described it as delicious. But in a recent conversation with Decider, she admitted that it tasted like the worst fried chicken ever.

#CrappieLake Got to say, Lu has gone all in! First noodling for catfish and now eating balls. She knows how to take one for the team!

Fans reacted to the overall episode as well as Luann’s willingness to try new things and stated that she’s “all in.” They added that she knows how to take one for the team.

Fans react to the T*sticle Festival in Welcome to Crappie Lake episode 4

In the latest episode of Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake season 1, cast members Luann and Sonja attended a T*esitcle Festival which is an annual event featuring dishes made from t*sticles of various animals. These dishes are considered to be a delicacy in several parts of the world and often contain meat from animals such as cows, bulls, turkeys, and more.

During the segment, Sonja Morgan made it very clear that she was not going to try the food, she told one vendor that she only likes “b*alls” attached to a man and that she “licks em” and doesn’t eat them.

"This is my kind of event. First of all, you walk in and all the guys are wearing cowboy hats and boots and tight jeans, nice butts everywhere. The only thing I’m not sure about today is the balls part," Sonja Morgan added.

Luann on the other hand, was more than willing to try it and went ahead with tasting a deep-fried dish. Although she said it tasted delicious, she noted that she didn’t want to have “ball breath” later on and immediately used a mouth freshener to change the taste of her mouth.

Later in a confessional, she said that the first dish she tried was Turkey based and then we tried the beef t*sticle. She noted that they looked like chicken nuggets and that all fried things taste like chicken. Luann noted that one of the differences was that there was a “certain slime factor” to the dishes that chicken doesn’t have.

"I do feel bad for Lu. Six weeks and no D is not something she’s used to. At this point, Luann will eat any b*lls she meets,” Welcome to Crappie Lake cast member Sonja noted in a confessional.

Kat @KaT9882 . I need hour long episodes and more Sonjarita and Lu @SonjatMorgan and @CountessLuann #CrappieLake is beyond amazing!!!! You guys are hilarious and down to earth! Please do this again. I need hour long episodes and more Sonjarita and Lu

#CrappieLake A man screaming Hot Balls and the couple serving them are doing this for their anniversary... wow.

Señorita Bubba @bravoblondie_ @BravoTV Omg the fact that we just got a slow motion look at cow balls is why #CrappieLake is so quirky and amazing@BravoTV

Fans took to social media to react to the festival and the episode earned hilarious responses

Later in the episode, the Welcome to Crappie Lake cast members went to another event, a chic high tea event that was nothing less than elegant. There they came across, Trey, their server for the evening.

They told Trey about the upcoming Crappie Follies and encouraged him to try out. And he did, he tap danced during his audition and impressed the Bravo celebrities.

Welcome to Crappie Lake season 1 is set to return with another episode next week on Sunday.