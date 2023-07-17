“National treasure”: Fans react to Welcome to Crappie Lake episode 3

Welcome to Crappie Lake, starring Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, returned with a brand new episode on Sunday, July 16, 2023. During the episode, fans saw the former housewives embark on small-town adventures as they continued to help turn Benton around after the impact Covid-19 had on it.

During the segment, fans saw the cast member help a lemonade stand out in order to raise money for charity and go “mudding”. They met up with Sonja’s man of interest Billy, along with Jared as they competed in a race car.

Fans took to social media to react to the whole episode in general and called the two main cast members “national treasure.”

Fans react to Welcome to Crappie Lake season 1 episode 3

Welcome to Crappie Lake returned with a brand new episode on Sunday, July 16, 2023. The episode started with Luann de Lesseps making her way to Sonja’s room where she finds out that the RHONY alum and Billy Richards spent the night.

Luann asked Sonja if they slept together and the cast member humouredly pointed towards the coins on the floor and said that he even left her money. The two get into a hilarious conversation as Sonja narrates the events of the night. She stated that she’s usually “tapping” for more but Billy was like “again and again and again.”

"Holy sh*t, I got my pipes cleaned," she added.

Luann told her that she could see that she was into him which is why she let her have him but the Welcome to Crappie Lake cast member didn’t believe her. She noted in the confessional that he was clinging to her the night before and asking her if she needed a ride back home.

Luann de Lesseps noted that her friend was smiling from ear to ear and told her that she was happy that she got laid.

The girls were driving through Benton when they came across a small lemonade stand to raise money for charity. They stopped at the stand and asked whether they could help.

While Sonja stayed at the stand, Luann waved people down to get them to buy lemonade and soon enough, there was a line.

Later in the episode, Sonja and Billy reunited as they went mudding with him and Jared. During the outing, Billy and Jared decided to race one another and Billy one. In order to congratulate him, the Welcome to Crappie Lake’s Sonja gave him a hug. However, Luan didn’t think that was enough and get him a kiss on the lips.

"I’ve only been with Billy one night. Everyone goes out with my men afterward because, I’m like, the Good Housekeeping seal of approval. I'm the c*ck curator. People know once I’m with a man, they’re worth going after. Just wait until I’m done! Okay? Please," Sonja said in a confessional.

The reality star got back at her friend for kissing Billy by pushing her in the mud and told the cameras that revenge is best served in the mud. “Three Hail Mary’s and we move on.”

Fans took to social media to react to the Welcome to Crappie Lake episode and said that the BFFs are amazing.

Rosebud @smartassrosa 🏾 #CrappieLake The simple life with Luann and Sonja is entertaining television.

P @pattyswigs 🤣 I haven’t laughed this loud at a TV show in a long time Omg #CrappieLake is so funny🤣 I haven’t laughed this loud at a TV show in a long time

Welcome to Crappie Lake will return next Sunday on Bravo.