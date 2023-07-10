“PERFECT duo”- Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake season premiere leaves fans in splits

Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Bravo’s latest housewives spin-off took off on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The show saw RHONY alums Luann De Lesseps and Sonja Morgan make their way to rural Illinois to help the town get back to its feet after it faced devastation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the season premiere, the duo met with the town’s mayor and gave fans an iconic episode filled with laughter, fun, and positivity. The episode saw the two get into a car that didn’t have air conditioning, and while it wasn’t perfect, they made the best of a bad situation.

Fans took to social media to praise the episode and the show as a whole and stated that Luann and Sonja were the “perfect duo” and great choices for Crappie Lake. They further noted that the show was hilarious and that they missed watching the two on screens.

“Great job”: Fans react to Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake's season premiere

During the season premiere of Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, the Real Housewives of New York alums made their way to Benton, Illinois, where a lot of residents of the town greeted them. However, just before landing, the pilot told the two that there was a slight delay in landing due to the presence of livestock.

As soon as they landed, they saw a huge crowd gathered to welcome them. However, Luann thought they were demonstrators who gathered to protest their presence.

Soon after, they went fishing, but not the kind they were used to. The Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake cast members were explained that they would be “noodling,” essentially fishing with their hands. While the two were nervous about the experience, they were good sports and got into the water, but not without reservations. As part of the process, they had to go into the water and put their hands in a fish’s hole.

"I’m disgusted by the idea of putting my hand in a fish’s mouth. Or anyone else’s mouth" said Sonja.

Sonja further said that she doesn’t even do that in the bedroom and is disgusted by the idea. She further noted that she was not interested in losing any fingers while fishing. The Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake cast member added that what she liked about the process was how their instructor spoke to them by saying things such as “Go down my leg.”

Although Sonja didn’t participate in catching the fish, Luann went underwater and came out with a big fish. In a confessional, Luann expressed her excitement about catching a catfish and called it an “occasion.”

Overall, fans had a blast watching the season premiere of Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake and took to social media to express their delight about the spin-off.

HunnyDip❄️ @NegraVegana #CrappieLake Ugh I missed my girls Sonjarita and Lu 🫶🏽 Ugh I missed my girls Sonjarita and Lu 🫶🏽😭#CrappieLake

MARISA @MarisaSpice1985 #CrappieLake is my new favorite show it made me laugh so hard that I cried they need a season 2 @SonjatMorgan and @CountessLuann #CrappieLake is my new favorite show it made me laugh so hard that I cried they need a season 2 @SonjatMorgan and @CountessLuann

🌻 molly 🌻 👁👁 @mollylolzzz 🥰 #CrappieLake I am laffing so much at Lu and Sonja. They are a delight! I needed this tonight! I am laffing so much at Lu and Sonja. They are a delight! I needed this tonight! 😂😂🥰 #CrappieLake

🌻 molly 🌻 👁👁 @mollylolzzz #CrappieLake This is so fun! Lu and Sonja are hilarious and the town folk are amazing! This is so fun! Lu and Sonja are hilarious and the town folk are amazing! ♥️😂#CrappieLake

♉️ @LuisMichael_ Luann and Sawn were perfect for this show lol #CrappieLake Luann and Sawn were perfect for this show lol #CrappieLake

Pippa 🐳 @PippaSheaIsMe #CrappieLake @Andy and @bravo thank you for bringing back fun, funny, happiness, kindness and being inclusive. Love the way the ladies are showing up, being positive and thoughtful. I wish we could see more of those key words across the franchise. Great job on the new show. #CrappieLake @Andy and @bravo thank you for bringing back fun, funny, happiness, kindness and being inclusive. Love the way the ladies are showing up, being positive and thoughtful. I wish we could see more of those key words across the franchise. Great job on the new show.

Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake will return with a brand new episode every Sunday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

