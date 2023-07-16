Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake season 1 episode 3 release date, air time and plot

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake season 1 is set to return with a brand-new episode this week.

In the upcoming segment, the former RHONY cast members Luann De Lesseps and Sonja Morgan continue their small town adventures as they help a lemonade stand get more customers.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Luann and Sonja start to plan a happy hour at the motel to promote the business and increase tourism; on the drive to meet Sonja's new love interest, the women come upon a lemonade stand and help raise donations for the homeless."

Tune in on Sunday, July 16, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake season 1 on Bravo.

Luann and Sonja help sell lemonade in upcoming episode of Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake season 1

In the upcoming episode of Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake season 1, titled, Gone Muddin’, the former housewives are on their way to meet Sonja’s new small town man, when they come across a lemonade stand run by children.

On spotting the stall, they decide to get themselves a glass of lemonade and discover that the kids are only taking donations. Sonja asks the children what they’re collecting donations for, and they say that they want to donate to a homeless shelter.

Sonja loves the idea and tells the cameras that she’s “in 110%” and would give 150%, but that she’s feeling “hot as h*ll.” Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake cast members meet with the children’s mother, Christan, and asks her if they can help.

The resident asks her children to give them a sign so they can go stop traffic. Luann tells the cameras that the lemonade stall’s sales are not very good, so she decides to “wave some people down” at the roundabout with the high heels on. She walks across the road with the sign and encourages people to buy lemonade.

Luann waves people down to get them to buy lemonade in Crappie Lake episode 3 (Image via Bravo)

"What can I say? S*x sells," the Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake cast member adds in a confessional.

While trying to wave people down, a car operator whistles at her, and Sonja says that “Luann has her t*ts and a** out” and notes that “it always works.

The Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake season 1 cast member manages to get a few people to the stall where Christan tells people that it’s donations only. She further tells her children to not make anyone feel bad, and Sonja agrees and encourages the children by telling them that it’s “no pressure.”

Eventually, Luann manages to get a line going as people gather to get some lemonade. She sees a man walking down a street and tells him that he has to “get lemonade.”

Sonja looks impressed and says that the Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake cast member is really reeling them in while the children and their mother agree.

"She’s amazing," says Christan

