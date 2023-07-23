Welcome to Crappie Lake season 1 episode 4 release date, air time, and plot

Welcome to Crappie Lake season 1 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Sonja and Luann take part in the town’s high tea celebration, which they host once every month to give the community a chance to dress well and celebrate. They also participate in a t*sticle festival, where Luann tastes what t*sticles of different proteins taste like.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Luann and Sonja host their first Crappie Hour. Their success is short-lived, however, when they break the news to the mayor that the playground isn't coming along as planned."

Tune in on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Welcome to Crappie Lake season 1.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake?

In the upcoming episode of Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, titled The Belles of the B*lls, the former housewives that are currently in Benton, Illinois, have another exciting date. As they approach the talent show, the housewives attend different festivals and celebrations around town in order to promote their upcoming talent show.

One of the events they attend is the T*sticle Festival. The event is held in several small towns in America annually during which t*sticles from calves, lambs, roosters, turkeys, and other animals are treated and eaten as delicacies.

In a promo of the upcoming episode of Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Sonja and Luann find themselves at the festival where they come across one family’s booth. The vendor gives them brown bags of the prepared dish and asks them if they want to try it.

While Sonja makes it very clear that she doesn’t want to try any, Luann steps up and decides to give it a shot. She says that she’s curious and bites into them, although Sonja mentions that she feels bad for the former in a confessional.

"I do feel bad for Lu. Six weeks and no D is not something she’s used to. At this point, Luann will eat any b*lls she meets."

Sonja and Luann go to a high tea event in Welcome to Crappie Lake (Image via Bravo)

The crowd supports the Welcome to Crappie Lake season 1 cast member by cheering and ringing a big bell, but she interrupts and says that she has to ring it herself. She jokes about not wanting t*sticle breath and proceeds to use a mouth freshener and even sprays it in the vendor’s mouth.

The cast members proceed to make an announcement of their upcoming event, the Benton Follies, a talent show that is set to take place at the Benton Civic Center. Sonja says to the cameras:

"We’re gonna have to recruit really hard at the festival. There are a lot of people spending money to eat b*lls, which means they can spend money to buy tickets to come to the follies. And the money goes to the food pantry. How can you go wrong?"

In another episode, the Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake cast members go to a high tea celebration. As Christen Drew, the owner of Cafe Bloo explains in a promo, the event is a very special event as it offers people an opportunity to get dressed and do something a little special.

Tune in on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Welcome to Crappie Lake on Bravo.