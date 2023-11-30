Who did Piers Morgan name as the racist royals? Internet claims Omid Scobie is on brink of lawsuit post bombshell revelation

Piers Morgan named Kate Middleton and Prince Charles as two alleged racist Royals who supposedly raised questions about the potential skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan’s then-unborn son, Archie. The names mentioned in the Dutch translation of Endgame, written by US-based British author Omid Scobie but omitted in the English version, have caused a stir.

While the book published in the US and UK did not identify the individuals by name, the Dutch version published in the Netherlands had an extra paragraph revealing their identity, which has since been attributed to a “translation error.”

As UK media consciously avoided naming the individuals due to legal ramifications, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, Piers Morgan, true to form, identified the two royals as Princess Kate Middleton and King Charles on his TV show "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

“If Dutch people wandering into a bookshop can see these names, then you, the British people who actually pay for the royal family, are entitled to know, too.”

Piers Morgan went on to add that he did not believe the alleged racist comments were made but disclosed the names so they could continue to have an open debate about the revelations he termed a"ferragosto,” a feast of assumptions.

Shortly before Piers Morgan confirmed their identity, the names were first mentioned by Royal journalist Rick Evers, who read the Dutch translation of the book and posted a passage identifying the individuals on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Author Omid Scobie slammed online after Piers Morgan identifies racist royals in Endgame

US-based British author Omid Scobie is being slammed online after names of the two senior members of the royal family who allegedly raised questions about Prince Harry and Meghan’s then-unborn son's skin color appeared in the Dutch version of his book “Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival.”

Morgan has since identified the alleged racist royals as Kate Middleton and King Charles. In the wake of the revelation, netizens have slammed Scobie despite the author insisting that the blunder was a translation error. Netizens refused to buy into the explanation and reckon it was an intentional attempt to boost sales.

Many even called for Scobie to be sued. Netizens believe there is just cause for a libel lawsuit, as the statements published in the Dutch version are defamatory.

Allegations in Omid Scobie's book Endgame explored

Omid Scobie's book mentioned the names fo the alleged racist royals were confirmed in letters exchanged between Meghan and Prince Charles.

In a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, she claimed at least one member of the royal family had “conversations' with Harry, about their first-born child’s skin colour.

In response to the interview, King Charles allegedly wrote a letter to Meghan to clear the air. Scobie wrote:

“We know from sources that Charles was horrified that’s how Meghan felt those conversations were and that he wanted to, sort of as a representative of the family, have that conversation with her.”

In the letter, King Charles allegedly told Megan that there was no racist intent when they had the conversation. However, Meghan allegedly informed King Charles that there was an unconscious bias rooted in the discussion.

While the English version revealed the same but skipped mentioning the people involved in the discussion due to libel issues, the Dutch translation identified the individuals by their names as King Charles and Kate Middleton.

Meanwhile, the sales of the book in Holland were paused immediately after the "error" identifying the two racist royals by name was made public by a Dutch journalist.