Who plays Tess in The Last of Us game? Annie Wersching GoFundMe raises more than $135,000 in wake of actress's death

American actress Annie Wersching, best known for starring in the action-drama series 24, passed away at the age of 45. Her publicist confirmed her death to the Associated Press, where they revealed that the star died on January 29 in Los Angeles due to cancer.

Of her prolific acting career, Werching was famed for voicing and providing motion to the character of Tess in The Last of Us video game. In a tribute to the actress, Neil Druckmann, the creator of the game, took to Twitter and said:

“We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Actress Ever Carradine has set up a GoFundMe page for Annie Wersching's three kids to help support them financially. As of this article's writing, the page has garnered $138,802 out of the $250,000 goal.

Annie Wersching's husband paid a heartfelt tribute to her

In a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter, Annie Wersching's husband, Stephen Full, paid a heartfelt tribute to his late wife and her adventurous spirit.

“She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall. As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’"

Born on March 28, 1977, Annie Wersching belonged to St. Louis, Missouri. She began her acting career in 2002 by starring in an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise as Liana.

In 2009, she tied the knot with actor Stephen Full, known for starring in Morton, Heroes, CSI: NY, Resilience, The ½ Hour News Hour, Hannah Montana, etc. It is unknown how the duo met in the first place or how long they dated before getting married.

Together, they are parents to three sons, Eddie (12), Ozzie (9), and Archie (4). They frequently appear on their parents' Instagram handles.

Some of Annie's other acting credits include Birds of Prey, Bruce Almighty, Out of Practice, Killer Instinct, The Showdown, Supernatural, Company Man, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Rizzoli & Isles, Blue-Eyed Butcher, Extant, The Vampire Diaries, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard, etc.

Wersching was first diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but continued working on projects for two years.

As for Annie's GoFundMe page, the bio notes how much the deceased actress adored her friends and family. The details of her cancer diagnosis are not available as of this article's writing.

