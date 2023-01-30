How did Annie Wersching die? Cause of death explored as Vampire Diaries star dies aged 45

Well-known actress Annie Wersching passed away on January 29, 2023, at the age of 45. She died following a long battle with cancer. Wersching was diagnosed with the disease in 2020.

Actress Jeri Ryan paid tribute to her on Facebook by posting two pictures with the Vampire Diaries star. In the caption, she wrote that she feels lucky to have worked with Wersching in the past. She continued:

“My heart breaks for her beautiful family and everyone who was lucky enough to know her. A GoFundMe has been set up for her family by @officialevercarradine. Please give if you can. RIP, beautiful Annie.”

In a statement, Annie’s husband Stephen Full also stated that her demise formed a “cavernous hole” in the soul of their family, but she left them with the tools to "fill it." He also added:

“She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.”

As mentioned earlier, a GoFundMe page has been launched by her family to cover the educational expenses of her sons Freddie, Ozzie, and Archie. It aims to collect $250,000 and donations of around $119,453 have been made so far.

Annie Wersching portrayed different roles in films and TV shows

Annie Wersching played different roles in several TV shows (Image via Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Although Annie Wersching was well-known for her performances on TV shows, she appeared in quite a few films, including Bruce Almighty. Directed by Tom Shadyac, the film was a commercial success with box office collections of around $484 million and featured Jim Carrey in the lead role alongside Morgan Freeman, Jennifer Aniston, and Philip Baker Hall playing other important roles.

Wersching made her television debut as Liana in an episode of the science fiction series, Star Trek: Enterprise, which aired on UPN. Created by Rick Berman and Brannon Braga, the show aired for four seasons with 98 episodes from September 26, 2001 to May 13, 2005.

Wersching continued to play minor roles in other shows like Birds of Prey, Frasier, Angel, Charmed, Out of Practice, Killer Instinct, E-Ring, Cold Case, Boston Legal, Supernatural, General Hospital, and Journeyman.

She eventually gained recognition for her appearance as Renee Walker in the 7th and 8th seasons of the Fox action drama series, 24, which received a positive response from critics and audiences and was a recipient of various accolades at the Golden Globe Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards.

Annie Wersching was then featured on shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, No Ordinary Family, NCIS, Rizzoli & Isles, Hawaii Five-0, Harry’s Law, Body of Proof, Touch Intelligence, and more. She is also known for playing Lily Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries.

Wersching appeared as Julia Brasher in the first season of Bosch, which aired on Amazon Prime Video. She portrayed Rosalind Dyer in the second, third, and fifth seasons of the ABC series, The Rookie, and Borg Queen in the second season of the Paramount+ series, Star Trek: Picard.

Annie Wersching's survivors include her husband Stephen Full and their three sons.

