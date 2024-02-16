Who plays Vox in Hazbin Hotel? Details explored 

Popular culture may have presented a range of ideations when it comes to Lucifer. However, Amazon Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel offers one that is as unique as helmers can possibly get. Season 1, with its 9 episodes, was recently released in January and focussed on Charlie Morningstar, princess of Hell.

Bringing feminism to the deepest bowels of Christianity, this animated series sees Charlie embark on a journey to find a way of ‘rehabilitation’ for the souls trapped in hell. Heaven currently is seen to follow an annual extermination process which sees the souls trapped in hell being destroyed, once and for all.

However, Charlie believes there is scope for redemption in at least some of them, and wants them to undergo rehabilitation at her own Hazbin Hotel, which offers them a chance to enter heaven, in due time. The series’ captivating concept was in addition to the ridiculously talented cast.

Among the vast array of characters is Vox, a demon overlord who resides in Hell. The Overlord of Hell, as Vox is known fondly, is one of the major antagonists on the show and the biggest reason why Charlie is determined to help the tormented human souls. The incredible voice behind the enigmatic character belongs to the talented Christian Borle, who has previously voiced some truly iconic characters.

Christian Borle voices the character of Vox on Hazbin Hotel

Vox might be a Demon Overlord, and there might not be any positive connotations associated with his personality in general. However, he still possesses a hilarious sense of sophistication and an alarming capacity for evil which perhaps is part of the job.

Vox is also shown to have a ridiculous knack for manipulation and often convinces tormented souls to do his bidding with Charlie. Christian Borle, the actor whose voice makes for Vox, has managed to lend a unique and bizarre personality to the character which has made it one of the obvious fan-favorites.

Borle, who has been associated with Hazbin Hotel right from the series’ developmental stages, effectively saw the character being tailor-made for him. His unique skillset and humor, and the overall persona he has managed to give to Vox is therefore as logical as it is incredible.

Regardless, while Borle might eventually be recognized majorly for his work at Hazbin Hotel, especially considering the way the series has quickly garnered fame, he has previously delivered equally masterful performances.

This includes voicing Rusty Topsail in Vampirina, Emmett in Legally Blonde: The Musical, Black Stache in Peter and the Starcatcher, and William Shakespeare in Something Rotten. Hence, with such an impressive resume to back him, Borle has simply continued his impressive work with the portrayal of Vox, in Hazbin Hotel.

Of course, with only 8 episodes having been released of the series thus far, it has already given enough evidence of being a superhit, of sorts. That has resulted in Hazbin Hotel already being renewed for a second season. While the second iteration is expected to be in development for around 2 years, more updates can be expected in the coming time.

Season 1 of the series is currently available to be streamed worldwide, on Amazon Prime Video.

