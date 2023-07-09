Who is Presley Cash? Taylor Swift music video star sends fans into a frenzy with wholesome appearance

Taylor Swift recently re-released her third studio album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and the music video of one of its songs, I Can See You, with Taylor Lautner, Joey King, and Presley Cash. The album contains all of the original songs as well as six new 'from the vault' tracks. As expected, Swifties were excited about the video, and they were even more ecstatic about the casting.

The aforementioned stars made an appearance at her event at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday, July 7, in front of a live audience, and the show was also being broadcast to the rest of the world.

The film depicted King and Lautner fighting ninjas and dodging lasers to get to Swift, who was apparently a prisoner. Furthermore, Cash provided additional security from a stakeout van outside.

Presley Cash is both an actor and a filmmaker. Her friendship with Swift dates back to 2010, when she initially starred in Swift's music video, Mean.

26-year-old Presley Cash was born in Missouri, United States of America, on June 13, 1997. Cash began her career in the theater at a young age, performing in local productions.

She then graduated from a local high school and went on to become an actress. She has acted and directed several films, including Abide in Me (2011), in which she played a young girl, and Choose Connor (2007), in which she played the role of a classroom student and a playground kid.

She rose to popularity after writing and performing La La La I Can't Hear You. She is best recognized for her role as a bullied little girl in the music video of Taylor Swift's song Mean, which was released in 2010. That was the first time she received mass attention for her acting skills.

She also appeared in the remake of A Star Is Born alongside Bradley Cooper.

She has also appeared on talk shows such as Chelsea Lately. In addition, the television series Coffee & Contemplation Live is an example of her work.

Her current net worth is between $2 and $5 million USD. Aside from acting and directing, she enjoys reading, traveling, and photography.

Netizens are excited after seeing Presley Cash in a Swift video again

Social media users and “Swifties” couldn’t keep calm after witnessing Presley Cash’s remarkable performance in a Swift video, for a second time. As expected, they went to Twitter to express their feelings and enthusiasm about the same.

Taylor Swift News @TSwiftNZ | Joey King and Presley Cash both starred in the ‘Mean’ music video back in 2010 and now the ‘I Can See You’ music video in 2023 | Joey King and Presley Cash both starred in the ‘Mean’ music video back in 2010 and now the ‘I Can See You’ music video in 2023 🎥 | Joey King and Presley Cash both starred in the ‘Mean’ music video back in 2010 and now the ‘I Can See You’ music video in 2023 💜 https://t.co/FT1BRYcYaE

Caroline @CrazierCaroline what better way to help break speak now taylor’s version out than joey king, presley cash, and taylor lautner … like that just screams SPEAK NOW ERA what better way to help break speak now taylor’s version out than joey king, presley cash, and taylor lautner … like that just screams SPEAK NOW ERA

mads/mason(?) (they/he) @_mads1107 👁️ WHAT IS HAPPENING I CANT MISS SWIFT WHAT THE MV PREMIERE AND THEM ALL ON STAGE AFTER SAVING HER FROM THE VAULT WHAT IS HAPPENING JOEY KING PRESLEY CASH AND TAYLOR LAUTNER ALL ON STAGE WHAT 👁️👁️ WHAT IS HAPPENING I CANT MISS SWIFT WHAT THE MV PREMIERE AND THEM ALL ON STAGE AFTER SAVING HER FROM THE VAULT WHAT IS HAPPENING JOEY KING PRESLEY CASH AND TAYLOR LAUTNER ALL ON STAGE WHAT 👁️👄👁️ WHAT IS HAPPENING I CANT MISS SWIFT WHAT THE MV PREMIERE AND THEM ALL ON STAGE AFTER SAVING HER FROM THE VAULT

sammie/ Gillette sisters 🐞♥️⭐ @shakeitoffgirl5 @IAmPresleyCash @taylorswift13 It was so cool seeing you and Joey both get a chance to enter taylors next chapter alongside her it brought back so many memories of listening to mean @IAmPresleyCash @taylorswift13 It was so cool seeing you and Joey both get a chance to enter taylors next chapter alongside her it brought back so many memories of listening to mean 💜💜

Marie 🎶 💜 @photoswiftie97 @IAmPresleyCash @taylorswift13 So happy for you Presley!! I got so excited seeing your name listed for the music video! Hope you’re doing well @IAmPresleyCash @taylorswift13 So happy for you Presley!! I got so excited seeing your name listed for the music video! Hope you’re doing well 😊💜

What is the music video about?

Swift recently launched a new video for I Can See You with Lautner, Cash, and King appearing in the action-packed clip, and helping Swift in a robbery of her master recordings. In the video, the stars cleverly break into a tightly secured vault.

The video depicts the stars battling warriors in order to free Taylor Swift, who has been imprisoned within the vault with the Speak Now cover image. It appears to represent the fact that her third studio album has been "saved" after the singer re-recorded it.

Furthermore, the video includes a spy truck and security lasers, as well as fighting scenes that Lautner performed without the assistance of a stunt double.

