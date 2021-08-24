Who was R5 Homixide? Young Atlanta rapper's sudden death shocks the music industry

News of Atlanta rapper R5 Homixide’s death hit the internet on August 23. Rap Alert first announced the death of the “Lion Heart” singer on Twitter. Many hip-hop fans were quick to jump on the platform to mourn the death of the young artist.

No official statements regarding R5 Homixide’s death have been released so far, but rumors of the rapper’s death have flooded the internet. Many believe that he committed suicide.

The rapper has amassed over 2.58 million subscribers on YouTube and was a rising star in the hip-hop industry. He had collaborated with Champ1k for his hit song “Won't Fold,” and fans claim that R5 Homixide had close ties with rapper Playboi Carti.

Who was R5 Homixide? More about the “Chrome Heart” rapper

The up-and-coming rapper grew up in Bankhead and the Eastside neighborhood of Atlanta. In a 2019 interview, R5 Homixide revealed that he was 20 years old, which would make him 22 years old at the time of his death.

Though the singer had recently started creating music, he had released several singles and an album called Gvnganati 2. His first song Reckless was released just last year. The newbie’s latest song, Chrome Heart’s music video, dropped just three weeks ago.

R5 Homixide appeared on the YouTube show Lalaa Land hosted by Lalaa Shepard in June 2021. The rapper had spoken about breaking out of a “murder charge” and several other cases he had embroiled himself in. R5 Homixide had also spoken about how he grew past the music he made from “the streets.” While speaking of his lifestyle, he had said in the same interview:

“My life is Grand Theft Auto every day, you might or might not make it home.”

Fans took to Twitter, mourning the loss of the rapper.

Rest up @r5homixide damn lil bro why you do that — OGUN BUNMI (@MannThunderr) August 23, 2021

rip you were gonna blow up for sure bro. — brewer💿 (@WLRBrewer) August 23, 2021

@r5homixide don’t know one give af about a black man feelings not even himself 😪 this shit hurt twin ima thug it out for you lover ✊🏾 — UhUhNope (@UhUhNope2) August 24, 2021

@r5homixide you gone be missed my boy 🤦🏾‍♂️ — father nature (@juugnem) August 23, 2021

Smh rip R5 shorty was going up music was too hard😢 @r5homixide — 30 (@tripledoublee) August 23, 2021

Cuz why you take yo life you could talk to me 💔 #LLLilK R5homixide — Jacob-Marcus (@Nike_King5) August 23, 2021

In July 2021, R5 Homixide released a music video for his song Lion Heart as well. Popular tracks included Another Opp, Get Ya, Ice, Woe, Streets, Can’t Hang, and many more. The artist had many unreleased songs that he had worked on before his death, which may be released posthumously.

Edited by Srijan Sen