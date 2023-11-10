Who is Rachel Birney? USC student sparks outrage over ripping of posters of kidnapped Israelis in viral video

University of South California student Rachel Birney is getting blasted on X (formerly Twitter) after allegedly ripping down posters of kidnapped Israeli citizens from a bulletin board. Amid the scrutiny the graduate has been receiving, the educational institution released a statement demanding people to respect others’ political beliefs.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains antisemitic sentiments. Reader’s discretion is advised.

On November 10, the non-profit organization Stop Antisemitism took to its official X account and shared a video from the X page Israel War Room. In the viral 22-second video, an unidentified man can be heard asking Rachel Birney why she was taking down the posters of the kidnapped Israelis. The latter proceeds to smile at the camera and remove more placards from the bulletin board before laughing.

In an incoherent sentence, she spoke about “genocide,” to which the man says that- “they are kidnapping individuals.” At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed nearly 400K views.

Rachel Birney is studying in USC’s School of Natural Science & Mathematics

According to Stop Antisemitism, Rachel Birney is completing her PhD at the School of Natural Science & Mathematics. They also claimed that she was a Physics TA. According to X user @Onyeka_Marco, she teaches every Tuesday between 2 pm and 4.50 pm at USC.

The non-profit organization also claimed that Birney was a Redmond, Washington native and a former soccer player at Connecticut’s Wesleyan College. From her academic and extracurricular pursuits, it is safe to say that she is a multifaceted individual with varied interests.

According to X user @JamesHartline, Rachel is the daughter of Angela Birney, the Mayor of Redmond. At the time of writing this article, Rachel’s Instagram account remained unavailable on the platform. There was no mention of her on her mother’s Instagram profile either.

“How is she not expelled?”: Netizens slam Rachel Birney after her video goes viral

Internet users were far from pleased after the video of Birney went viral. Many were quick to question USC as to why she was not held responsible for her antisemitic actions. Others expressed disdain towards the student. A few comments online read:

As matters escalated, the university took to its official X account to address the situation. However, the university did not state what actions were taken against Birney. They said:

In another tweet, they claimed to be looking into the matter. They also stated that they were unable to get into the details “due to student privacy laws.”

Birney is not the only graduate to come under the radar for antisemitic actions. University of Pennsylvania student Tara Tarawneh garnered immense backlash online after saying in a protest that she found Hamas’ attack on Israel- “glorious, joyful, and powerful.”