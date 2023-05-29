Who did Rachelle LeFevre play in Twilight? Actress slams Target for removing pride collection amid boycott backlash

Canadian actress Rachelle LeFevre slammed Target for removing its Pride collection from the front of its outlets after facing backlash from conservatives. On May 26, the 44-year-old personality took to her Instagram handle to share a video slamming the retail outlet stating that she can't bring her seven-year-old to the store because it has placed its collection at the back of the store.

“I came in here two days ago and my 7-year-old, who’s nonbinary, saw it and said, ‘Look, Mom, it’s pride Look, they’re going to celebrate me.' I can’t bring them here anymore, at least for the entire month of June, because if they walk in, and all the other people who walk in and go, ‘Where’d it go?’ are going to realize that they are being successful in trying to erase them. We’re not supposed to negotiate with terrorists."

LeFevre called out Target for "performative allyship," which she said gave her 7-year-old child a fake sense of acceptance when she saw the Pride Month display in front of the shop.

Further in the caption of the video, Rachelle LeFevre warned people not to take sides with Target by stating “It was a security issue” because this is a billion-dollar company.

"This is a billion-dollar company- if they really care, they can hire extra security but instead they chose to send the message that LGBTQ+ people aren’t worth protecting or fighting for."

Rachelle LeFevre played a negative role in the Twilight series

Rachelle LeFevre played the role of a vampire named Victoria in Twilight and its subsequent film New Moon. In the first two parts, she appears alongside Cam Gigandet (who plays James) and Edi Gathegi (who plays Laurent), who try to hunt down human Bella (played by Kristen Stewart) while Edward Cullen (played by Robert Pattinson)'s family attempt to save her.

Rachelle only appeared in the first two parts of the series and was later replaced by Bryce Dallas Howard in Eclipse.

Rachelle LeFevre's criticism of Target comes after the retail company was slammed by conservatives for introducing "tuck-friendly" women's swimsuits and pride-colored onesies for little kids, as a part of their pride collection before Pride month.

Target has posted a $9 billion loss in market cap in just a week after they faced backlash for their “Pride” gear which included tuck friendly swimsuits and other gender related products.



Target has posted a $9 billion loss in market cap in just a week after they faced backlash for their "Pride" gear which included tuck friendly swimsuits and other gender related products.

As a result, there were several violent protests in which conservatives, including one wearing a "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) hat, stormed stores and tore down Pride signs, harassed workers, and even left a case of Bud Light next to the offensive items.

The retail brand suffered a $9 billion loss in the first week of criticism, after which it decided to shift the collection to the back of its outlets.

Several people urged on social media to give Target "Bud Light treatment" after which they decided to remove the collection entirely from some of its stores.

As per Fox News, Target execs had an "emergency meeting" to avoid being compared to the now-disgraced alcohol brand.

