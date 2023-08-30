Who was Ray Jacobs, aka August 08? Tributes pour in as R&B singer dies aged 31

Singer August 08 recently passed away on August 28, 2023, at the age of 31. August's cause of death is yet to be officially revealed. He released three albums and a few singles in his successful career. Def Jam Recordings shared a picture on Instagram and wrote:

"A brilliant songwriter, an accomplished musician and a singular artist, August will remain in our memory as a beloved colleague and friend. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones."

August's friends also expressed grief over his demise. Cody Scheppers wrote that he will miss the voice of August and described him as a "kind soul in such an unforgiving industry."

Event venue Toyota Arena wrote in a Facebook post that he performed on their stage this month.

"We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, fans and to all those who had the pleasure of knowing him."

Record label 88rising also shared an Instagram post, calling August an "amazing mentor and a steadfast friend."

August 08 pursued a successful career in the music industry over the years

Born on January 2, 1992, August 08's real name was Ray Jacobs. He was inspired to build a career in music since a few of his family members were musicians. He first trained himself in drums and later began to produce music in collaboration with his uncle and cousins.

In 2018, he joined the music company 88rising. The same year, his first EP, titled Father, was also released, which was about his father. His next EP, titled Happy Endings with an Asterisk, was released in 2019.

Ray also gained recognition for his singles like Spiral, Lately, Simple Pleasures, and more. He released more successful projects and joined Alle Sound, a part of Def Jam Recordings, last year. The owner of Def Jam Recordings, Jhene Aiko, said at the time that Ray was a flawless musician.

"As a fellow Los Angeles native, I am so proud of him. August's talent, love for songwriting and hands on approach with his art is something I can relate to and have a great amount of respect for."

He collaborated with artists like Aiko and Schoolboy Q on a few singles and added them to his album, Seasick, released in 2022. August 08's single Bruises received a positive response as it was based on the theme of love.

August then released numerous other projects by joining other popular artists in the music industry.

Netizens pay tribute to August 08 on Twitter

August 08 became a popular face over the years for his flawless work as a musician. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Immediate information on his survivors is not available. His latest project before his demise was the single titled Bruises.