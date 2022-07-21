Who did Rebecca Balding play on Charmed? Character explored as actress dies aged 73

Soap star Rebecca Balding passed away on July 18 at the age of 73 after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Her husband, James L. Conway, revealed that she died in Park City, Utah.

Balding’s cousin Caroline Williams expressed her grief on social media. She wrote that the former, who played the role of Elise Rothman on Charmed, was a "profound influence" on her "curiousity about show business and acting."

Detailed information on her funeral is yet to be revealed.

Rebecca Balding’s character in Charmed

In the series Charmed, Rebecca Balding played the role of the tough and pragmatic businesswoman, Elise Rothman. Rothman was also the editor-in-chief of The Bay Mirror and was very caring towards Phoebe Halliwell, and considered Pheobe a daughter she never had.

Elise was unaware of the magic in the beginning, but she soon learned about her sisters’ secret and became a trusted friend and ally to them.

The character’s temporary power was the ability to grow and manipulate plant life. She gained this power during the global switch of magic.

Rothman first used her powers to enlarge a bunch of flowers she brought for Phoebe. She then used it in combination with Henry Mitchell to decorate the manor so that it could blend with the newly magical neighborhood.

Everything known about Rebecca Balding

Denise Miller, David Naughton, Rebecca Balding appearing in the ABC TV series Makin' It (Image via Chic Donchin/Getty Images)

Born on September 21, 1948, Rebecca Balding completed her education at the University of Kansas.

She was cast as Carol David, mother of Jodie Dallas’ child in the 1977 ABC sitcom, Soap. Soap aired for four seasons and despite receiving mixed reviews and being involved in controversies, it became popular among people.

She portrayed Corky Crandall in the sitcom Makin’ It in 1979 and reporter Carla Mardigian in the drama series, Lou Grant alongside Ed Asner. She also played Asner’s daughter in the Christmas TV film, The Gathering.

Balding was seen as Amy Franklin in the movie Deadly Game in 1977. She appeared in the pilot episode of Mr. and Mrs. and Mr. and made a guest appearance as Ellen on 7th Heaven.

She was a guest star on one episode of the fantasy drama, Charmed, in 1998. Balding returned to the show in its fourth season and portrayed Elise Rothman. The character became famous among viewers and she played the role until the show’s final season, which aired in 2006.

Apart from her appearances on TV shows, Balding also played important roles in films like The Silent Scream, The Boogens, Kiss My Grits, and Yesterday’s Dream.

