Who is Rebecca Klopper? Twitter video controversy explored

Indonesian soap actress Rebecca Klopper went viral on Twitter after an explicit video supposedly featuring her spread across the social networking site. The 21-year-old actress is best known for her role as Sasha in the Mermaid in Love series. Due to her immense popularity online, it seems like the situation has stirred quite a buzz on the internet.

Recently, a four-minute-long intimate video allegedly of Rebecca Klopper garnered immense traction online. The clip also featured an unidentified man. Not only has the video made rounds on Twitter, but it has also been circulating across Telegram and WhatsApp chats.

Many were quick to express doubt over the content due to the nature of the video. Meanwhile, Indonesian news outlets have confirmed that the woman in the video is not the 21-year-old actress but another woman who looks incredibly similar to her.

The Rebecca Klopper double had a similar mole on the left side of her stomach. She was also wearing clothes that looked like something the actress had worn in the past. However, it is certainly not the Pretending to be Shy actress in the explicit video.

The soap actress had not addressed the scandal at the time of writing this article.

Everything to know about Rebecca Klopper

The rising star was born in Malang, Indonesia, on 21 November 2001. According to Popular Bio, she boasts a net worth that is between one and three million dollars. She stands as one of the most successful television actresses in Indonesia. She also ranks at the top spot of multiple 'most popular Indonesian television actresses' lists.

A few of her fan-favorite projects include Together Reaching Dreams, Malu Malu Cats, and Mermaid in Love, among others. Apart from being a talented actress, she has also dabbled in singing. The young star released her first single Reaching Dreams in 2013.

This is not the first time the actress has been a subject of scandal. In June, the actress was embroiled in a similar situation. An explicit clip allegedly of her went viral online. This led to her apologizing in a press conference where she was accompanied by her partner Fadly Faisal and attorney Sandy Arifin. She said:

“On this occasion, I, Rebecca Klopper, apologize profusely to the Indonesian people, because some time ago, the Indonesian people were shocked by the news about me. I apologize for the commotion.”

Her attorney also revealed that the actress was experiencing immense shock over the incident and required “psychological assistance” to deal with the trauma.

News outlet Beritasatu contacted her attorney over the latest video, but he responded by saying that he was unaware of the same.