Who was Rebecca Wylie Simms? Popular food influencer of Lady and Larder fame passes away

Well-known culinary influencer Rebecca Wylie Simms recently passed away following surgical difficulties, according to her devastated twin sister. Simms, who was also known as Boo, passed away in California on Monday, January 20. While announcing the devastating news, her sister Sarah posted on the company's Instagram page:

“It is with profound sadness that I share the devastating loss of my twin sister and co-founder, Boo Simms, who passed away this week due to a tragic surgery complication.”

The statement continued:

“This loss is immeasurable, and our hearts are completely shattered. Boo was our magic maker, our color painter, and the brightest light I have ever known. We ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate this overwhelmingly painful time.”

However, the reason behind her death has not yet been officially disclosed.

Rebecca Wylie Simms also founded other ventures along with Lady and Larder

Rebecca Wylie Simms was also the co-owner of the well-known Santa Monica cheese boutique Lady & Larder. The sisters founded their food-first company in 2016 and started selling premium, locally sourced goods, such as gourmet cheeses and meats.

The company is well-liked by local celebrities. During this period, their online presence significantly expanded. They currently have over 81K Instagram followers.

After earning a degree in Graphic Design from San Diego State University, Rebecca Wylie Simms started working in the food sector. After their Santa Monica site proved successful, the sibling opened a second store in Carmel Valley.

Simms was also the Senior Creative Director at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar in addition to Lady and Larder. She has been holding the position since January 2014. Before that, she worked as a Marketing Director at the same company from December 2009 to March 2014.

Rebecca Wylie Simms was also the founder of Wylie West Creative, a visual art company that she established in January 2014. She further served as a Member of the Board of Directors at the California Restaurant Association from December 2013 to December 2016.

Before that, she was in the Marketing & Special Events department at MOPA- Museum of Photographic Art from May 2008 to September 2008. Rebecca Wylie Simms was also quite popular as an interior designer for Wylie West Creative.

The Flower Magazine's officials came onto an installation created by Simms while searching for new ideas to draw attention to their tables. According to their investigation, Simms used ferns, ivy, hanging amaranthus, spirea, tulips, garden roses, spray roses, lilies, jasmine, larkspur, and sweet peas along with floral wire, zip ties, and rope to wrap the plants around barrel rings.

The designer then talked with Anne Sage, the magazine's author, about how she came up with the idea and why it's so appropriate for the time of year. When asked about her inspiration, Rebecca Wylie Simms said:

“I am constantly dreaming up ideas and ways to re-create the table space and add to the overall experience. The studio we worked in had these big beautiful beams, perfect for a hanging installation…”

She then continued:

“When I went to shop for greenery and flowers, I saw those long stem white tulips first and then pulled additional greenery and delicate whites that complemented them. I looked for greenery and branches that had nice long stems and almost a sense of motion…”

However, now her legacy is coming to an end, as, shortly after her death, Sarah declared in her tribute that she would be closing the Carmel Valley site for the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, their well-liked Santa Monica store will continue to operate.

Meanwhile, during the announcement of the death, her sister thanked her supporters, saying it "means more than words could ever say." Sarah then ended the post, writing:

"Thank you, from the depths of my being, for standing with us during this unimaginable time."

Rebecca Wylie Simms has left her partner Sean and their two little girls, Bertie Lou, age two, and Mavis, age three, behind.

