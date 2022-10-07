Who is Rivington Starchild? All about Taylour Paige's husband as actress gets married on 32nd birthday

Taylour Paige recently tied the knot with fashion designer Rivington Starchild. The actress got engaged two weeks ago and got married on her 32nd birthday.

Pictures from the wedding were shared by Paige’s close friend Logan Browning on social media where Paige was spotted in a white mermaid wedding dress with a large cowl. Paige decided to opt for simple jewelry and wore diamond rings, a necklace, and her engagement ring.

Starchild was seen in a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie and yellow boutonniere. Rivington also had a black hat on his head. The pair exchanged vows and enjoyed time with their family and friends at an outdoor reception, which included a buffet where guests could make their own tacos or bowls.

A video was posted on Rivington’s Instagram Story where the couple was dancing to Jagged Edge’s Let’s Get Married and the lyrics were changed from “Do you think about us finishin’ somethin’ we started so long ago” to “we started three months ago.”

Everything known about Taylour Paige’s husband

Rivington Starchild was born in Queens, New York, in 1984, and was raised between Queens and the Dominican Republic. He is well-known as the creator of the streetwear design brand RRR 123.

Taylour Paige and Rivington Starchild on their wedding day (Image via loganlaurice/Instagram)

While living in Brooklyn, he finished his residency with his band at the Pyramid club in the LES and took a Christmas break, deciding to meet in Los Angeles to record songs. However, he met a girl and decided to stay and the band would have done the same since they were enjoying their time on the West Coast.

He used to spend most of his time at a coffee shop, Andante on Beverly Blvd, and his friends’ residence in Highland. He stated in an interview that he used to walk from Avenue B to 42nd Street with his friend Charlie to the Port Authority in the cold after scheduled visits to open bars.

He mentioned the novelist Henry Miller as an inspiration, stating that he was deeply influenced by Miller’s novels – Black Spring and the Tropics. He loves listening to Lana Del Rey's album Paradise, which has been on his favorites list since 2012.

Starchild once stated that he would have opted for a doctorate since it does not require a lot of socialization and networking.

Taylour Paige and Rivington Starchild’s relationship timeline

It remains unknown when Taylour Paige and Rivington Starchild started dating as the actress kept her dating life private. They got engaged two weeks ago. Paige revealed the news on her social media page with a picture and wrote,

“Out of nowhere!! You appeared and showed me the way that I love, was always the way because it’s your way too.”

Taylour Paige has gained recognition for her performances in films like White Boy Rick, Zola, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and more.

Poll : 0 votes