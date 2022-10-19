Who was Robert Gordon? Tributes pour in as Rockabilly Revival icon dies aged 75

Well-known musician Robert Gordon recently passed away on October 18 at the age of 75. VP of Cleopatra Records Matt Green stated:

“Cleopatra Records would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We liked working with Robert and will miss his powerful baritone vocal as well as his focused dedication to his music.”

JESSE DAYTON @jessedayton for that music. talkin motorcycles w/ Robert was always ultra cool. Condolences to his family. RIP Robert Gordon the real OG rockabilly singer deluxe. His records & shows w/ guitarist Link Wray & Chris Spedding were explosive & really kept the torch litfor that music. talkin motorcycles w/ Robert was always ultra cool. Condolences to his family. RIP Robert Gordon the real OG rockabilly singer deluxe. His records & shows w/ guitarist Link Wray & Chris Spedding were explosive & really kept the torch lit 🔥 for that music. talkin motorcycles w/ Robert was always ultra cool. Condolences to his family. https://t.co/3CQhCHsrGP

Gordon’s cause of death was not disclosed but reports say that he had been suffering from acute myeloid leukemia and his family also launched a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of treatment for the same.

Robert Gordon's final album, Hellafied will release in November 2022

Born on March 29, 1947, Robert Gordon was heavily inspired by Elvis Presley’s single Heartbreak Hotel when he was nine years old and also loved Gene Vincent, Jack Scott, Billy Lee Ridley, and other famous rock ‘n roll music artists.

Gordon made his recording debut when he was 17 in 1964, as the singer of the group Confidentials. He identified with singers like James Brown and Otis Redding, who performed at the Howard Theatre in Washington D.C. He was in the National Guard in Washington D.C. during rioting and antiwar protests in the late 1960s.

Robert Gordon was a well-known singer (Image via Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Robert shifted to New York City in 1970 and joined a punk rock band, Tuff Darts. The band recorded three songs for a compilation album called Live at CBGB’s. He was spotted by record producer Richard Gottehrer while rehearsing with Tuff Darts and they discussed making a rock and roll record. Gordon suggested working with guitarist Link Wray, who decided to work with them, leading to a collaboration called Robert Gordon with Link Wray in 1977.

Following Elvis Presley’s demise in 1977, the album became popular and Private Stock Label tried to promote Gordon as Presley’s heir. Gordon released another album, Fresh Fish Special, in 1978 and he was signed by RCA Records the same year. Gordon then released the album Rock Billy Boogie the next year followed by another one, Bad Boy, in 1980. His final album under the record label was Are You Gonna Be The One in 1981.

Robert Gordon also toured with Danny Gatton during the early 1980s and with Chris Spedding in various countries during the 1990s. He also went on tour with Spedding in 2005 and the highlights from the shows were released by their own label.

They also recorded an album with the Jordanaires during Elvis’ 30th death anniversary and it featured 15 of Presley’s songs.

Robert also toured with Marco DiMaggio’s band, Slim Jim Phantom, and Glen Matlock. His next album, I’m Coming Home, was released in June 2014. He took on a role in the 1981 outlaw biker film, The Loveless. He then frequently appeared on television and was seen on the famous comedy show SCTV.

His final album, Hellafied, is all set to be released on November 25

"This one hurts": Netizens pay tribute to Robert Gordon

Robert Gordon gained recognition in recent years for his hit albums and songs. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

simonhearnkins @simonhearnkins1 RIP Robert Gordon

A talent that was criminaly overlooked. RIP Robert GordonA talent that was criminaly overlooked. https://t.co/z80kXELDpb

Jimmy Howland @underwatermoonl RIP Robert Gordon. He made some great Rockabilly albums in the 80s w/ Link Wray and starred in a movie, "The Loveless" with a very young Willem Dafoe. RIP Robert Gordon. He made some great Rockabilly albums in the 80s w/ Link Wray and starred in a movie, "The Loveless" with a very young Willem Dafoe. https://t.co/il2pskzirB

Anthony M. Kaczynski @FirekingRocks In 1981, I took my mom, an ardent lover of rockabilly, to see Robert Gordon at Detroit’s Vanity Ballroom, a place where she had danced in the ‘40s. I wore a white jacket with broken 45’s attached to it. We both loved the show. RIP, Mr. Gordon. You were the bomb. In 1981, I took my mom, an ardent lover of rockabilly, to see Robert Gordon at Detroit’s Vanity Ballroom, a place where she had danced in the ‘40s. I wore a white jacket with broken 45’s attached to it. We both loved the show. RIP, Mr. Gordon. You were the bomb.

Monte Warden @MonteWarden1 RIP Robert Gordon. Fantastic rockabilly. Not just a revivalist, but a true artist. 15 year old me opened for him at Club Foot in '83. Danny Gatton on guitar. RG introduced me to Stevie Vaughan that nite. Killer cat. Great memory. Like no bidness I know. Safe travels, daddio. RIP Robert Gordon. Fantastic rockabilly. Not just a revivalist, but a true artist. 15 year old me opened for him at Club Foot in '83. Danny Gatton on guitar. RG introduced me to Stevie Vaughan that nite. Killer cat. Great memory. Like no bidness I know. Safe travels, daddio. https://t.co/rmqzSwgJ6f

Ginge Knievil 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @GingeKnievil Rockabilly legend Robert Gordon has sadly passed away. After cutting his teeth with Tuff Darts at New York’s CBGB’s, his albums with Link Wray in the late ‘70s were ace. I had the honour of meeting him at TJ’s in Newport with Chris Spedding. He was an absolute gent. RIP. Rockabilly legend Robert Gordon has sadly passed away. After cutting his teeth with Tuff Darts at New York’s CBGB’s, his albums with Link Wray in the late ‘70s were ace. I had the honour of meeting him at TJ’s in Newport with Chris Spedding. He was an absolute gent. RIP. https://t.co/xD6N15iLzA

Kofi Fosu Forson @ParaMetaThinker ...there was nobody cooler than Robert Gordon RIP ...there was nobody cooler than Robert Gordon RIP https://t.co/ttbp6I55JB

Chris Shiflett @ChrisShiflett71 instagram.com/p/Cj4EDBrpmmU/… This one hurts. Legend. Massive influence. One of the greatest rock and rollers ever. Robert Gordon RIP This one hurts. Legend. Massive influence. One of the greatest rock and rollers ever. Robert Gordon RIP 💔 instagram.com/p/Cj4EDBrpmmU/…

The_SGT_Al @sgt_al RIP Robert Gordon, the spearhead of the 80's Rockabilly revival. His 3 albums on RCA were a major influence to a lot of greased up musicians wearing cuffed jeans that followed in his tracks. I got to see him live maybe 5 times and enjoyed every show. RIP Robert Gordon, the spearhead of the 80's Rockabilly revival. His 3 albums on RCA were a major influence to a lot of greased up musicians wearing cuffed jeans that followed in his tracks. I got to see him live maybe 5 times and enjoyed every show. https://t.co/NC6wxsDZww

Marisa Baldassaro @Nerdspringbreak RIP to that gorgeous voice and handsome man , Robert Gordon RIP to that gorgeous voice and handsome man , Robert Gordon 💔 https://t.co/vwRsvmeE3f

Bobby Slayton @PitbullofComedy As a young comic in the 70’s I was thrilled to open for Rockabilly legend Robert Gordon & we’ve been friends ever since. Here we are a few years ago with our friend John Kisch. RG passed away this morning. Sorry he wont be around for the release of his new album in Nov. RIP pal As a young comic in the 70’s I was thrilled to open for Rockabilly legend Robert Gordon & we’ve been friends ever since. Here we are a few years ago with our friend John Kisch. RG passed away this morning. Sorry he wont be around for the release of his new album in Nov. RIP pal https://t.co/553wqu5PPD

Gordon never revealed anything about his personal life and it remains unknown if he was married or dating someone. His final album, Hellafied, marked his collaboration with Chris Spedding, Albert Bouchard, and Blue Oyster Cult.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes