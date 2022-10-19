Who was Robert Gordon? Tributes pour in as Rockabilly Revival icon dies aged 75

Well-known musician Robert Gordon recently passed away on October 18 at the age of 75. VP of Cleopatra Records Matt Green stated:
“Cleopatra Records would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We liked working with Robert and will miss his powerful baritone vocal as well as his focused dedication to his music.”
Gordon’s cause of death was not disclosed but reports say that he had been suffering from acute myeloid leukemia and his family also launched a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of treatment for the same.
Robert Gordon's final album, Hellafied will release in November 2022
Born on March 29, 1947, Robert Gordon was heavily inspired by Elvis Presley’s single Heartbreak Hotel when he was nine years old and also loved Gene Vincent, Jack Scott, Billy Lee Ridley, and other famous rock ‘n roll music artists.
Gordon made his recording debut when he was 17 in 1964, as the singer of the group Confidentials. He identified with singers like James Brown and Otis Redding, who performed at the Howard Theatre in Washington D.C. He was in the National Guard in Washington D.C. during rioting and antiwar protests in the late 1960s.
Robert shifted to New York City in 1970 and joined a punk rock band, Tuff Darts. The band recorded three songs for a compilation album called Live at CBGB’s. He was spotted by record producer Richard Gottehrer while rehearsing with Tuff Darts and they discussed making a rock and roll record. Gordon suggested working with guitarist Link Wray, who decided to work with them, leading to a collaboration called Robert Gordon with Link Wray in 1977.
Following Elvis Presley’s demise in 1977, the album became popular and Private Stock Label tried to promote Gordon as Presley’s heir. Gordon released another album, Fresh Fish Special, in 1978 and he was signed by RCA Records the same year. Gordon then released the album Rock Billy Boogie the next year followed by another one, Bad Boy, in 1980. His final album under the record label was Are You Gonna Be The One in 1981.
Robert Gordon also toured with Danny Gatton during the early 1980s and with Chris Spedding in various countries during the 1990s. He also went on tour with Spedding in 2005 and the highlights from the shows were released by their own label.
They also recorded an album with the Jordanaires during Elvis’ 30th death anniversary and it featured 15 of Presley’s songs.
Robert also toured with Marco DiMaggio’s band, Slim Jim Phantom, and Glen Matlock. His next album, I’m Coming Home, was released in June 2014. He took on a role in the 1981 outlaw biker film, The Loveless. He then frequently appeared on television and was seen on the famous comedy show SCTV.
His final album, Hellafied, is all set to be released on November 25
"This one hurts": Netizens pay tribute to Robert Gordon
Robert Gordon gained recognition in recent years for his hit albums and songs. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:
Gordon never revealed anything about his personal life and it remains unknown if he was married or dating someone. His final album, Hellafied, marked his collaboration with Chris Spedding, Albert Bouchard, and Blue Oyster Cult.
