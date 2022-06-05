Who was Roberto Brunetti? Roman actor known as 'Er Patata' found dead at 55

Roberto Brunetti, also known as Er Patata, was found dead on the evening of June 3 at his home near Piazza Bologna in Rome. His acquaintances and partner were worried when they did not hear from him for a long time.

Police and firefighters arrived on site to find the actor lying on his bed. Authorities found c*caine residues and two hashish sticks in his apartment, and there were no signs of violence on the body. An autopsy has been ordered, which will help reveal the cause of death.

An official statement from his family members is currently awaited and further details about his funeral are yet to be revealed. Brunetti was 55 years old at the time of death.

Story continues below ad

Everything known about Roberto Brunetti

Barbara d'Urso @carmelitadurso Roberto Brunetti aveva solo 55 anni… Era un bravissimo attore con una vita complicata… Ciao er Patata Roberto Brunetti aveva solo 55 anni… Era un bravissimo attore con una vita complicata… Ciao er Patata 🌹 https://t.co/K7saf9nlpd

Born on May 31, 1967, Roberto gained recognition for his performances in the successful comedies during the 90s including Leonardo Pieraccioni’s Fireworks in 1997 followed by Neri Parenti’s Paparazzi in 1998.

He became popular for his appearances in films like Facts of the Magliana band and Romanzo criminale. Both the films were released in 2005.

Roberto Brunetti and Monica Scattini attend 'Premio Afrodite' Women In Film And Television International Award at Studios De Paolis (Image via Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images)

Story continues below ad

Facts of the Magliana band was directed by Daniele Costantini and had Brunetti in the lead role alongside Francesco Pannofino, Gianfranco Zuncheddu, Tommaso Capogrego, Mario Contu, Lucio Sinisi, Fabio Grossi and Francesco Dominedo.

Facts of the Magliana band was co-produced and distributed by Istituto Luce. It was filmed in the Rebibbia prison with the use of 20 real prisoners and the plot was reconstructed through investigative documents by the Rome Public Prosecutor.

Romanzo criminale was based on the 2002 novel written by Giancarlo De Cataldo. Directed by Michele Placido, it is inspired by the events of the Magliana gang, considered by Italian journalism to be one of the most powerful criminal organizations to have operated in Rome.

Story continues below ad

However, Brunetti remained absent from the big screen since 2012. He owned a fish market like his father and was living in poverty for the last few years. He was arrested in 2009 for possession of hashish. Following his arrest, his career never restarted. While appearing on Afternoon 5, he said,

“I need to work. I live on citizenship income. I had a fish shop in the past, but I sold it because I had two prostheses, one in my arm and one in my hip. After the bad story of the arrest, I would like to start over.”

Story continues below ad

His longtime partner, actress Monica Scattini, passed away in 2015. The residents of his apartment said that they used to meet him every day and a few tenants said that they saw him going on his way to work at a restaurant where he found a job.

Further details about Roberto Brunetti’s parents, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far