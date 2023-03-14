Who was Rolly Crump married to? Walt Disney legend dies aged 93

Veteran animator and designer, Rolly Crump, recently passed away on March 12 at the age of 92. He was at his Carlsbad, California-based residence, accompanied by his wife Marie Tocci at the time of death.

The news was revealed on the official Facebook page of his memoir, It's Kind of a Cute Story, where a picture was shared featuring his birthday and the date of his demise. The post described him as a "truly one-of-a-kind individual" whose "whimsical" work was popular worldwide. It stated:

"Whether it was his numerous contributions to the Walt Disney films & theme parks, his work for various pop culture luminaries (like Ernie Ball and Jacques Cousteau), or his personal artwork, Rolly's incredible style was uniquely his and instantly recognizable to many."

The post mentioned that Rolly Crump was involved with The Walt Disney Company for a long time and that he contributed to their attractions like The Enchanted Tiki Room, The Haunted Mansion, It's A Small World, and more. The post further stated that apart from Disney, he worked for Knott'e Berry Farm, Busch Gardens, the Sultan of Oman, and others. The post concluded by stating:

"Rolly and his family would like to thank the fans for supporting his work over the years. His entire life was filled with one "kind of a cute story" after the next, and he will be remembered with lots of love."

Rolly Crump was known for his collaborations with the Walt Disney Studios

(Image via PerryVonVicious/Twitter)

Born on February 27, 1930, Rolly Crump developed an interest in drawing when he was only three years old. He was raised by his mother Candice Elizabeth Ivie, who was the secretary of the production house 20th Century Fox. Additionally, his grandmother was trained at the Art Institute of Chicago.

Growing up, Crump was a big fan of Disney's Silly Symphony cartoons along with other shorts.

Before joining The Walt Disney Company in 1952, Rolly Crump tied the knot with Leona Deiman in 1949 and the duo became parents to three children. While his earnings as an animator were not enough to cover the overall expenses, he spent most of his time in drawings.

The deceased was an assistant animator for Disney movies like Peter Pan, Lady and the Tramp, Sleeping Beauty, and One Hundred and One Dalmatians. He was also a designer for Disneyland's different attractions and designed a lot of posters during the 60s.

He even designed the 1964 New York World's Fair for Disney and was the mastermind behind the animated clock at the entrance of It's a Small World. Crump soon took a break from Disney and worked on projects like Busch Gardens, ABC Wildlife Preserve in Maryland, and Ringing Brothers & Barnum and Bailey Circus World.

He continued to work for Disney alongside other projects throughout the 70s and 80s, before retiring in 1996. Rolly Crump's autobiography, It's Kind of a Cute Story, was published in 2012.

Crump's survivors include his wife Marie Tocci alongside his three children – Christopher, Roxana, and Theresa.

