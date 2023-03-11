Walter Stewart fundraiser: Chicago firefighter's wife dies days after fire that claimed son's life

Firefighter Walter Stewart's wife Summer Day-Stewart recently succumbed to her injuries after the fire at her home on March 7. The duo's 7-year-old son Ezra also died in the same incident on Wednesday at 6.25 pm.

Ignite the Spirit Chicago has launched a fundraiser for Stewart's family and the description on the page stated that the family is facing an "unspeakable tragedy."

Brunell Donald-Kyei @brunelldonald Prayer Request: A Chicago Firefighter, Walter Stewart, lost his wife days after a fire ripped through their home. His 7 year old son Ezra was also killed in the fire. His two daughters, ages 2 & 7, remain in critical condition. Lord, heal Walter & his children in Jesus name Amen! Prayer Request: A Chicago Firefighter, Walter Stewart, lost his wife days after a fire ripped through their home. His 7 year old son Ezra was also killed in the fire. His two daughters, ages 2 & 7, remain in critical condition. Lord, heal Walter & his children in Jesus name Amen!

It stated that Walter's home address was mentioned on the radio, warning him that his house was on fire but when he arrived at the spot, the house was in flames and his wife and children were in serious condition.

The page mentioned:

"The Stewart Family is facing an unspeakable tragedy. Walter Stewart, a Chicago Firefighter, was on duty at the firehouse when he overheard his home address on the fire radio, indicating that an active fire was raging. When he arrived on the scene he found his house in flames and his wife and children in grave condition."

It added:

"Please keep the Stewart Family in your thoughts and prayers. 100% of the donations collected go directly to the Stewart Family."

The fire began in the kitchen of the house and all those who were inside the house suffered from smoke inhalation. The firefighter's other two kids, his 2-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter, have not regained consciousness yet.

Firefighter Walter Stewart performed CPR on his wife when he arrived at the scene of the fire

A memorial was held outside the firefighter's house (Image via Company Commander/Facebook)

Walter Stewart's house went up in flames on the night of March 7. Firefighters immediately arrived at the spot and several fire trucks were spotted near the house.

The aftermath of the incident was recorded on the ring camera of one of the neighbors as a stretcher was being taken inside to save the injured individuals. According to Fox News, Walter responded to the incident, which he heard over the radio, and performed CPR on his wife.

Following the fire, it was revealed that Walter's house did not have smoke detectors. According to Jermont Terry of CBS 2, the location still smells of charred smoke.

The Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2 expressed their grief in an official statement that mentioned the tragedy has affected all of them and they will do whatever they can to support Walter. The president of Local 2 Jim Tracy requested everyone to offer their help to Walter's family and said:

"Local 2 is encouraging everyone to make a donation for Walter and the Stewart family through the Ignite the Spirit Chicago."

Gloria J. Yorke @GloriaJYorke

WALTER STEWART’S HOME, WHILE HE WAS ON DUTY.

WEDNESDAY..HIS

7 YR OLD SON, DIED

THURSDAY..HIS WIFE,37, DIED

HIS TWO REMAINING GIRLS,

2, & 7,

“EXTREMELY CRITICAL”

PRAY ..FOR THIS MAN AND HIS CHILDREN~ 🥵 TUESDAY..FIRE BROKE OUT AT FIREFIGHTER / EMT,WALTER STEWART’S HOME, WHILE HE WAS ON DUTY.WEDNESDAY..HIS7 YR OLD SON, DIEDTHURSDAY..HIS WIFE,37, DIEDHIS TWO REMAINING GIRLS,2, & 7,“EXTREMELY CRITICAL”PRAY ..FOR THIS MAN AND HIS CHILDREN~ TUESDAY..FIRE BROKE OUT AT FIREFIGHTER / EMT, WALTER STEWART’S HOME, WHILE HE WAS ON DUTY. WEDNESDAY..HIS 7 YR OLD SON, DIED‼️ THURSDAY..HIS WIFE,37, DIED‼️HIS TWO REMAINING GIRLS, 2, & 7, “EXTREMELY CRITICAL” ‼️‼️ PRAY ..FOR THIS MAN AND HIS CHILDREN~ 🙏💔🥵👼 https://t.co/SwYnxYyWLA

A memorial was held at the spot of the tragic incident and flowers were put outside the firefighter's house along with a teddy bear and banner with the words "rest in peace." Walter joined the Fire Department a few years ago and was also an EMT.

Poll : 0 votes