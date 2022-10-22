Who did Ron Masak play in Murder, She Wrote? Angela Lansbury's co-star dies aged 86

Popular actor Ron Masak passed away on October 20, 2022, at the age of 86. He was well-known for his performances on stage, in films, and on television.

In a Facebook post, his daughter made the announcement of his death and noted that he was surrounded by his wife and children at the time of his death.

The post continued to state that the actor, famous for playing the role of Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote, spent years playing an important role in various charity events. These included events for Wounded Warriors, Child Help, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Susan G. Komen Foundation, The Jerry Lewis Telethon, and more. The post mentioned that he will be remembered as a husband, father, father-in-law, and great friend.

Ron Masak died from natural causes and details of his funeral are yet to be released.

Ron Masak's character in Murder, She Wrote

Ron Masak portrayed the role of Mort Metzger in the CBS crime drama series, Murder, She Wrote. Mort character was the sheriff of Cabot Cove, Maine, after the retirement of Amos Tupper.

Metzger is a former New York Police Department officer who shifted to Cabot Cove with his wife Adele, believing that they would get to live a quiet life. He assisted Jessica Fletcher in solving all the crimes in Cabot Cove and drove a red 1976 Cadillac Eldorado convertible.

Although Metzger was married, his wife never appeared on screen. It was a recurring role, making its debut in the fifth season until the end of the show.

Murder, She Wrote premiered on September 30, 1984, to May 19, 1996, for 12 seasons with 264 episodes. It led to four television films and two video games for PC.

Journey of Ron Masak in the entertainment industry

Ron Masak was born on July 1, 1936, to Floyd Louis Masak and Mildred Alice Rudy.

Ron toured the world from 1960 to 1961 and did vocal impressions on the all-Army show, Rolling Along. Following this, in 1968, he appeared in the short film Second Effort, followed by a supporting role in the submarine action film, Ice Station Zebra.

The actor made guest appearances on the NBC sitcom, I Dream of Jeannie, and played the role of Herbie Maddox in the 1978 comedy film, Harper Valley PTA. This was followed by a role in the crime series, The Rockford Files.

Masak debuted on television in an episode of The Twilight Zone in 1960 followed by other shows like The Flying Nun, Bewitched, and Irving Bates, Sr., among others. He made a guest appearance on an episode of Land of the Lost and portrayed officer Shriker in the second season of Barney Miller.

Masak continued to appear in shows like The Feather and Father Gang, The Eddie Capra Mysteries, and more.

Ron Masak gained recognition for his performance in Murder, She Wrote. He was named The King of Commercials during the 80s and 90s for his frequent voice-over work in various commercials. He even lent his voice to the cartoon series Meatballs & Spaghetti and the video game Medal of Honor: European Assault.

Ronald was a panelist on the game show, To Tell the Truth. He then appeared in other game shows like March Game, Password Plus, and Super Password. In 1998, he portrayed the role of Eddie Fenelle in one episode of Ashes to Ashes. His survivors include his wife, Kay Knebes, and six children.

