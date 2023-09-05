Who was Ruschell Boone married to? Tributes pour in as beloved NY1 anchor dies aged 48

NY1 reporter and journalist Ruschell Boone passed away on September 3, 2023, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 48. Ruschell joined NY1 in 2002, and she was married to production technician Todd Boone.

According to the New York Post, Boone's death was confirmed in a memo that started by saying:

"She was a dedicated and principled journalist to the very end. In her last week with us, she was still working on ideas for her show and sharing thoughts for making NY1 a continued beacon of truth for New Yorkers."

The memo stated that Ruschell once told everyone that spending each day with his or her loved ones is a victory. It concluded by stating:

"Ruschell made every moment feel victorious and every day feel special. We're heartbroken we won't get to have more days with her."

Ruschell Boone and Todd Boone tied the knot in 2005

Ruschell Boone and Todd Boone got married in 2005. However, there are no details available on how and where the duo met for the first time.

The pair's wedding was held at the Ritz-Carlton Golf and Spa Resort, and it was officiated by a nondenominational minister, Rev. John Hines. Ruschell and Todd later became the parents of two children named Jackson and Carter. The former is 12 years old, while the latter is 9.

According to the New York Times, Todd is a television production technician. He enrolled at Valdosta State University in Georgia and finished his graduation. Todd was born to Janet Boone and Dr. Ralph Boone, and they were residents of Jacksonville, Florida.

Janet is a real estate agent, and Ralph is a family practitioner. Further details about Todd's personal life and his relationship timeline with Ruschell are yet to be revealed.

Netizens pay tribute to Ruschell Boone on X

Ruschell Boone gained recognition over the years for her appearances on NY1. She lost her life to pancreatic cancer and shared updates about her health on social media. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her death.

Ruschell Boone started her career at CNBC as a business news associate. She then joined CNN as an associate producer. She obtained her BBA in accounting from Baruch College.

In 2002, she came to NY1 and covered several events. She was a recipient of two Emmy Awards and was active on Instagram with more than 4,000 followers.

Ruschell Boone was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2021

Ruschell Boone began experiencing a lot of discomfort in her stomach in January 2021, as stated by the New York Post. The pain took a worse turn one night in June of the same year, and she had to be taken to the emergency room. A CT scan then revealed that she had pancreatic cancer.

She took leave from her job in July 2022 and started getting chemotherapy. She also had to undergo Whipple surgery. In the Whipple surgery, doctors remove the head of the pancreas, the first part of the small intestine, the gallbladder, and the bile duct. The remaining organs are then reconnected so that the food can be digested normally.

Boone was declared cancer-free in March 2023, but it returned. She revealed the news in a tweet and wrote:

"I'm very touched by all who reached out to see how I'm doing. Unfortunately, my cancer has metastasized in my liver and I'm back in treatment. It's rough, but the chemo is working. Prayers have carried me through the difficult moments. Thank u for rooting for me."

Boone is survived by her husband, Todd, and their two children, Jackson and Carter.