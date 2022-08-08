Who did Sam Gannon play in Emmerdale? Tributes pour in as actor dies aged 31

British actor Sam Gannon recently passed away at the age of 31. According to reports, he died on August 2 while visiting relatives in California.

His cause of death remains unknown for now, even though his mother, Angela Gannon, said that he had been suffering from a heart condition since his birth, which took a worse turn in the last few months. She also said,

“You just don’t expect these things to happen, especially to a young man of 31 who was having the time of his life. He was having a great time, up in the mountains shooting tin cans, building stables for horses.”

Amy Kelly, Gannon's sister, paid tribute to him, writing,

"He genuinely cared for others and was a very sensitive soul."

Gannon’s family launched a crowd-funding page to collect funds so that they can bring their son back to his home in Yorkshire, UK. The page has collected £7,600 and aims to collect £17,000.

Which character did Sam Gannon portray in Emmerdale?

Sam Gannon portrayed the character of a horse-drawn carriage coachman and shared scenes with Emma Atkins, who played Charity Dingle. In 2019, the actor made an appearance as Kev in two episodes of the ITV soap opera.

Emmerdale was created by Kevin Laffan and first premiered on October 16, 1972. The series, consisting of 33 seasons, was shot at Leeds Studios alongside Arncliffe in Littondale. The show is being broadcast in every ITV region.

It was originally scheduled to end in three months but more episodes were later ordered and with a new production team in charge, there were more dramatic storylines and an increase in episodes from late 1980s. The series eventually became popular and was considered a major British soap opera.

Everything known about Sam Gannon

Sam Gannon was an actor best known for his role in the soap opera, Emmerdale. Although his exact birth date has not been disclosed, he was born in 1991.

He was represented by Guy Howe at WGM Atlantic Talent and apart from Emmerdale, he was famous for his work in Babes with Blades, Inside Fear, The Break Ups, Tales of Bacon, Percy Barleycorn, Talking with Angels, Boy Friday, and others.

Sam Gannon was popular for his performance in the series Emmerdale (Image via Srb1970Rita/Twitter)

He was initially a theatre actor and toured with the Northumberland Theatre Company and Gobbledigook Theatre. Alongside being an actor, he was also a trained pianist, guitarist, and bassist, and he taught music for ten years.

According to his sister Amy Kelly, he was caring towards others and was a sensitive soul. Following his death, Northumberland Theatre Company wrote,

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our own. He delighted audiences with his charm, his wit and his wonderful music abilities. Sam was described by many as being like a human Duracell bunny, with limitless energy, always running around the rehearsal room and almost having too many creative ideas to keep locked up in his brain.”

Since he did not have a Wikipedia age, detailed information on his educational background and career remains unknown.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Although Sam Gannon appeared in a few films and TV shows, he was praised for his flawless performances. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:

Jordan Akkaya @JordanAkkaya Sam was always such a lovely chatty bloke. I literally can’t believe this news. Let’s help get him home to his family. Genuinely lost for words over this. The photograph really does encapsulate his energy and personality justgiving.com/crowdfunding/s… Sam was always such a lovely chatty bloke. I literally can’t believe this news. Let’s help get him home to his family. Genuinely lost for words over this. The photograph really does encapsulate his energy and personality justgiving.com/crowdfunding/s…

Sam is survived by his family members, about whom little is known.

