Who is Sam Williams? Hank Williams Jr's son claims father put him in restrictive conservatorship

Hank Williams Jr's son Sam Williams recently claimed he was secretly placed in a restrictive conservatorship by his father and half-sister Holly Williams nearly two years ago.

According to TMZ, the musician mentioned that he was placed in a conservatorship 55 days after his biological sister Katie Williams passed away in a tragic car crash in 2020.

The singer made the revelation in a wordless YouTube video by holding a sign that read "I want out."

Williams also described the nature of his conservatorship in the caption of his video and claimed that his conservators took away his house, car, and money as well as his spirit and grief process. He shared,

"I've been quiet a long time now. I want out of this, and I don't mind people knowing. They took my grief process, my spirit, my money, my car, my home, and everything possible in order to 'protect me.' Well, I need protection from them."

As per court documents obtained by TMZ, Hank Williams Jr. filed an emergency conservatorship for Sam Williams in August 2020 but the current status of the legal agreement remains unknown. The latter’s revealing YouTube video has already been taken down at the time of writing.

Everything to know about Sam Williams

Sam Williams is an American singer, songwriter, and musician. He is the grandson of country music legend Hank Williams and the son of singer-songwriter Hank Williams Jr.

The 24-year-old grew up in a musical household in Paris, Tennessee, but did not plan to follow his family’s path for his career. On his official website, Williams mentioned he stayed away from music in the initial days of his life despite his love for the art form.

“To be honest, I shied away from making music for a long time. It was never pushed on me, which made it easier, but as a kid, more than anything, I just wanted to be normal, so I was really hesitant to go down that road.”

The artist moved to Nashville to attend business college but did not receive the desired success in the field. He welcomed a son at 19, dropped out of college, and eventually decided to pursue music as his career.

Williams wrote songs and poetry throughout his life and ultimately gave his passion a professional chance by collaborating with artists like Jim Lauderdale, Lori McKenna, and Mary Gauthier. The musician said,

“I discovered that writing songs with other people really brought out something new in me. It wasn’t always easy, but there’s just something so powerful about laying all your cards on the table with somebody else and turning that into art.”

The singer made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2020 and toured across Europe as the opening act for Cam. He also appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in April 2021.

Although Williams planned to release independent music at the beginning of his career, he signed with Universal Music Group Nashville last year. He released his debut album Glasshouse Children on August 20, 2021.

Sam Williams also made several references to his family through songs like Can’t Fool Your Own Blood and The World: Alone. While he performed the former from his grandfather’s Franklin mansion during his Colbert debut, the latter was written as a tribute to his late sister Katie Williams.

The youngster also collaborated with acclaimed artists like Dolly Parton and Keith Urban on his debut album.

