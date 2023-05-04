Who sang the 'Run Little Girl Run' TikTok song? Lyrics explored

The Run Little Girl Run song has become a new favorite track for TikTok users and they cannot stop gushing over it as they have started making lip-syncing and dance videos on the song.

There are numerous videos doing the rounds on the video-sharing platform where some people are using this song to defy gender disparity and tell their stories by adding text to the video.

The song went viral after music producer Chinchilla shared a teaser video of Run Little Girl Run in April 2023. In the video, Chinchilla was seen lip-syncing to the lyrics of her song and the caption read:

"When they walk in and assume you aren't the producer because you're a girl."

Soon after that, the video went viral and netizens started using the original audio of the video. Several social media users even asked Chinchilla to release the full song.

Chinchilla released the full song on April 21, 2023, and it quickly became the trending track on TikTok. Other than this, Run Little Girl Run has managed to cross over 1.4 million plays on Spotify alone.

Chinchilla has 149,000 followers on TikTok and has a major fan following on music platforms too.

Chinchilla's song Run Little Girl Run's lyrics speak against the preconceptions about women and gender roles

The lyrics of Chinchilla's song go:

"Say that again, I didn't quite hear ya, messed with the wrong bi*ch in the wrong era."

This means that women will not take anything lightly and will not back down.

Her song's lyrics also talk about a woman who's had enough of being undervalued and abused. The lyrics also say:

"Little girl is gone, got a gun from a gangster."

This indicates that now she is not a soft girl anymore and is ready to fight against those who have wronged her.

The lyrics further read:

"So I heard you're back in town

And haven't changed a bit, man

You get off talking down to the little man

Time you get what you deserve

Wow

You're so f*cking stupid

Been a while since my head was this polluted

Lucky I know my own worth

So you, so you wanna fight me, are you big enough?

Kick the back of my knee, are you serious? (Are you serious?)

You keep on trying but I like your blood on my teeth just a little too much"

People who have felt undervalued and ostracized in their lives are related to the song and they shared videos of themselves where they can be seen lip-syncing to the lyrics of the song.

Notably, the song's popularity is growing with each passing day and it appears that netizens are going to stay hooked to the song for quite some time now.

