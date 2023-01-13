5 best ChatGPT alternatives in 2023

ChatGPT has taken artificial intelligence to a new level that is openly accessible to the public. Artificial intelligence is a rapidly growing field with the potential to upgrade how humans interact with technology.

Today, AI is used in various industries, from automotive and healthcare, to improve processes, increase efficiency, and create more personalized experiences for customers. It can also be pivotal in predictive analytics, allowing businesses to forecast future trends better.

It can even help automate various tasks, free up time, and provide resources to simplify work. Nowadays, artificial intelligence can also identify and analyze patterns that are helping businesses to make better decisions.

ChatGPT can be used to interact and get help, similar to human beings but at a faster pace. This article will list five of the best alternatives for the popular AI ChatGPT.

Five AI bots similar to ChatGPT

1) Jasper Chat

Jasper chat is an AI chat app developed by Jasper that can reply to any conversation quickly and respond to it like a human. It can provide answers to any topic and rephrase and rewrite subjects with some modifications.

It can address queries regarding day-to-day life and translate and write in more than 20 languages. According to the company, the software has the answer to every little topic and can even devise ideas of its own.

2) Lamda

Conversation with Lamda AI (Image via Google)

Lamda is an AI developed by Google based on a single model that does not need to be trained again for different conversions. It is still a continuous learning model that remains under early research.

It can take the perspective of any object or subject and reply to the conversation about the topic as a living counterpart. However, the model is solely trained to respond to texts and does not respond to any media.

According to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, Lamda AI does not take the same path twice and learns the concepts to answer the topics differently and in an open-ended manner to sound natural.

3) Chinchilla

Chinchilla is based on the Chinchilla NLP model that is said to challenge ChatGPT and has already beaten the popular GPT-3 and Gopher models. Developed by DeepMind, it is estimated to replace most of the popular models. The AI can compute 70 billion parameters and has tremendous processing power.

Chinchilla is a fairly new model that has been trained with fewer parameters and more training tokens. It is much smaller compared to the likes of Megatron-Turing NLG and comprises only about a tenth of it.

4) Socratic

Socratic is an AI developed by Google to help students solve problems in their studies. Its AI constantly works to provide solutions along with varied explanations.

Students can scan the questions in printed or handwritten form, or utilize the search field, and the AI will procure the answers in a span of a few seconds. Alternatively, students can also use voice recognition to search for their problems.

5) Bloom

Bloom AI is developed with the efforts of more than a thousand scientists and the Hugging Face team. It is a multilingual and open-access language model trained using hundreds of powerful GPUs for about 3.5 months.

It is claimed that the AI is close to being as powerful as the GPT-3 model, while being free and open to use. The machine just needs enough computing power to run the AI model.

The above-listed models are a few of the best AI software that provide similar features and capabilities to ChatGPT and the current model of OpenAI, GPT-3.

